As of March 18, there are only 17 States that have not finished issuing SNAP payments in the United States. They all have different ways to arrange paydays, so it is important to check USDA’s payment schedule.

For example, Alabama and Delaware will be delivering SNAP benefits through March 23, 2025. However, Alabama bases paydays on the last 2 digits of the Food Stamp recipient’s case number. But Delaware uses the first letter of the client’s last name.

SNAP payments left in March

Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland also share the same final payday in March. Only Florida and Texas will go on delivering SNAP benefits through March 28, 2025.

Alabama: March 4-23

Delaware: March 2-23

Florida: March 1-28

Georgia: March 5-23

Indiana: March 5-23

Kentucky: March 1-19

Louisiana: March 1-23

Maryland: March 4-23

Michigan: March 3-21

Mississippi: March 4-21

Missouri: March 1-22

New Mexico: March 1-20

North Carolina: March 3-21

Ohio: March 2-20

Tennessee: March 1-20

Texas: March 1-28

Washington: March 1-20

Puerto Rico: March 4 – 22

As for the maximum SNAP payment amount, checks can be worth up to $292 if you are single. Couples or 2-member households can receive up to $535. A 3-member family can receive up to $766. The largest Food Stamp benefit will be for families of 8, up to $1,756.

SNAP payment schedule for April

April will be flooded with SNAP payments in many States. Some States will only have a single payday on the first day of the month. So it will be easy for recipients to know when their payment is due.

The States that only have a single payday are Alaska, Rhode Island, North Dakota and Vermont. Bear in mind that payments are much higher in Alaska and in Hawaii. Since they have a higher cost of living, SNAP payments need to be higher too.

Alabama: April 4-23

Alaska: April 1

Arizona: April 1-13

Arkansas: April 4-13

California: April 1-10

Colorado: April 1-10

Connecticut: April 1-3

Delaware: April 2-23

Florida: April 1-28

Georgia: April 5-23

Hawaii: April 3-5

Idaho: April 1-10

Illinois: April 1-10

Indiana: April 5-23

Iowa: April 1-10

Kansas: April 1-10

Kentucky: April 1-19

Louisiana: April 1-23

Maine: April 10-14

Maryland: April 4-23

Massachusetts: April 1-14

Michigan: April 3-21

Minnesota: April 4-13

Mississippi: April 4-21

Missouri: April 1-22

Montana: April 2-6

Nebraska: April 1-5

Nevada: April 1-10

New Hampshire: April 5

New Jersey: April 1-5

New Mexico: April 1-20

New York: April 1-9

North Carolina: April 3-21

North Dakota: April 1

Ohio: April 2-20

Oklahoma: April 1-10

Oregon: April 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in April

Rhode Island: April 1

South Carolina: April 1-10

South Dakota: April 10

Tennessee: April 1-20

Texas: April 1-28

Utah: April 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: April 1

Virginia: April 1-7

Washington: April 1-20

West Virginia: April 1-9

Wisconsin: April 1-15

Wyoming: April 1-4

Guam: April 1-10

Puerto Rico: April 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: April 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: April 1