The United States Government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), has confirmed the next retirement benefit payments of up to $5,108. To know if you can receive such a large check or direct deposit, you need to check the essential requirements the Agency has set for all workers. The first one, it will only be possible if you file at the age of 70.

Secondly, you must have worked for a minimum of 35 years. Of course, the work you had must have paid enough taxes and be covered by SSA. What is more, you must have been a high earner all those years.

Social Security’s taxable maximum

For your information, you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years. This amount is the contribution and benefit base, that is, the annual income limit up to which SSA payroll taxes are applied.

Hence, workers who earn more than that, do not pay additional taxes over that limit. In 2025, the taxable maximum is $176,100, up from $168,600. No doubt, this will be the most challenging requirement Social Security has set to get $5,108 in 2025.

The good news is that those who apply in 2025 will get a lot more than if they had qualified in 2024. The previous maximum retirement payment was $4,873. Thus, the new maximum is $235 higher than in 2024.

Last 2 Social Security payment dates with a $5,108 check in January

The next payment for retirees will be due on January 15, and January 22, 2025. The one on the 15 will be for your birth date falls from 11-20 of any month. Of course, you must have gotten benefits after April 30, 1997 and not be on SSI.

The only requirement that is different for the January 22 payment has to do with the days of your birthday. To qualify, you must have been born after the 20th. For example, from the 21st to the 31st.

After that, there will only be an SSI payment on January 31, 2025. Those retirees who have already gotten their January payment will get either on February 3 or February 12, 2025.