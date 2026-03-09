On Wednesday, March 11, the phones of millions of American retirees will not ring with any special notification. There will be no letter. No advance notice. Only their Social Security money will appear in their accounts, silent and punctual, as it has for decades.

For those born between the 1st and 10th of any month and who began receiving benefits after May 1997, that day marks the second Wednesday of March, and with it, the monthly deposit from the Social Security Administration.

Social Security Updates: Millions of Retirees Will Get Paid Next Week

This payment cycle, ordered by birthdate, is part of a staggered system the Social Security Administration (SSA) implemented precisely to avoid the logistical collapse that would result from depositing tens of millions of payments on the same day.

Those born between the 11th and 20th will wait until the third Wednesday, March 18th. Those born between the 21st and 31st will have to wait until the fourth, March 25th. Only those who began receiving benefits before May 1997—or receive SSI—have a different date: the 1st of each month.

But beyond the calendar, the question that most worries retirees isn’t when the money arrives, but how much it will be. And here the answer depends, to a large extent, on a decision many made without fully considering the consequences: at what age they retired.

Social Security Maximum Benefits in March

Those who chose to retire at 62, the minimum age allowed, can expect to receive a maximum of $2,969 per month in 2026. This seems like a reasonable figure until compared to what they would have received had they waited.

Those who held out until 67, the so-called Full Retirement Age, can expect to receive up to $4,207 per month. And those who had the discipline—or the good fortune—to postpone retirement until 70 can expect to receive up to $5,181 per month.

The difference between retiring at 62 and retiring at 70 exceeds $2,200 per month. Annually, that’s more than $26,000 extra. Over 15 years of retirement, the gap surpasses $390,000. These are life-changing figures, and yet millions of Americans continue to choose early retirement, often because they have no other option.

Who’s Eligible for the Maximum Retirement Benefit

To reach those maximum amounts, there’s another condition that few meet: having earned above the taxable limit during the 35 highest-earning years of one’s working life. This threshold exceeds $170,000 annually in 2026. The vast majority of retirees are far from meeting that threshold.

The actual average check says it all. According to data from the SSA itself, in January 2026 the average monthly benefit for a retired worker was $2,074.53. That’s just over $24,800 annually. Below the poverty line in many states across the country.

The cost-of-living adjustment that took effect in January—the 2.8% COLA—added about $56 a month to the average paycheck. For a married couple where both earn a salary, the increase was approximately $88. It’s money, of course. But in a country where inflation in food, rent, and medicine continues to strain family budgets, an extra $56 hardly changes the overall picture.

