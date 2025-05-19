The Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments for 2025 shows that there will be 4 different paydays for retirees in June. No Supplemental Security Income payments have been scheduled for June. The June SSI payment will be distributed on May 30, 2025, instead. June 1 cannot be a payday, so it must be deposited in advance.

On June 3, many eligible retirees will collect the first Social Security payment of the month. It will be the payday for two different kinds of recipients. Those who began collecting retirement benefits before May 1997. Also, retirees on Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits at the same time. Those on benefits after April 30, 1997, have 3 paydays after June 3.

Eligibility for Social Security after June 3

While the June 3 payday is for those on benefits before May 1997, or those on SSI too, the other payments are for retirees aged 62 or older who got benefits after April 30, 1997. They cannot be on Supplemental Security Income either, and they must meet the birthday requirement.

This birth date condition is the one that the Social Security Administration uses to pay on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday in June, 2025. June 11 will be the payday for retirees whose birthday is from the first to the tenth.

The second round of Wednesday payment will be deposited on June 18. To get it, retirees 62 and older must have been born from the 11th to the 20th. The final payday for retirees will be on June 25. If your birthday is from 21-31, June 25 will be your payment date.

Social Security’s possible payment amounts in June

The amount of your Social Security payment in June is made-to-measure. It will depend on several factors like:

The age you filed for Social Security

The number of years you worked for

The earnings and wages you had

If you had jobs covered by SSA all the time or not

On average, Social Security payments can be about $1,999 for all retired workers. However, if you were a high earner for many years, you may collect a monthly payment of up to $5,108 in June. Lower payments can be expected if you filed early, only worked for 10 years, and had a low salary.