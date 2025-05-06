SSDI payments can be deposited on the third day of the month, or on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday. The Social Security Disability Insurance for April was delivered on April 9 if you qualified for the first Wednesday payment. However, the second Wednesday in May falls on the 14th. Therefore, eligible recipients will have to wait for 5 additional days if compared to the April schedule.

Hence, the only reason to get the first round of Wednesday payments on May 14 is that the second Wednesday is on that date. This could be a problem for SSDI recipients who need this monthly payment to make ends meet. Even if the disability payment is on time, they need to wait for it for over a month. But who qualifies for the May 14 payment?

SSDI due on May 14, 2025: eligibility

The are three requirements for eligible recipients to collect their Social Security Disability Insurance on May 14, 2025. The first one is to have been on Social Security after April 30, 1997.

Then, the second condition is not to be receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Last but not least, you must have been born from the first to the tenth of the month.

This will be essential because if you were born after the 10th, there are two completely different paydays. For example, if you were born from the 11th to the 20th, your next payday will be on the 21st. Any birthdates after the 20th will mean your SSDI payment will be deposited on May 28, 2025.

Disability Insurance payment available on May 14: birth date from 1-10

Disability Insurance payment available on May 21: birth date from 11-20

Disability Insurance payment available on May 14: birth date from 21-31

SSDI payment amounts for May 2025

The Social Security Administration, as of March 2025, stated that the average payment for SSDI recipients is $1,581. This does not mean that your payment can’t be lower or higher.

If you were a high earner for many years before you filed for SSDI payments, it could be up to $4,018. The requirements to collect such a large payment are really strict.

SSDI recipients must have worked in jobs covered by SSA for 35 years to get the highest disability payment. Nevertheless, it will not be enough because the age you file and the earnings you had matter. Earning the taxable maximum for 35 years is key, too.