The Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (OASI Trust Fund), the pension fund that finances retirement and survivor benefits in the United States, faces a deadline that actuaries place between the end of 2032 and 2033. Recent projections have narrowed that margin compared to previous estimates that pointed to the mid-2040s, driven by factors such as high inflation and lower revenues from corporate taxes.

The structural imbalance has demographic roots. The generation of baby boomers advances towards retirement while the birth rate. The ratio has steadily declined. In 1960, more than five working people supported each beneficiary.

Today, that ratio has fallen below three to one. Since 2010, the program has spent more on benefits than it has received in revenue. Payroll taxes, relying on the fund’s accumulated reserves to make up the difference.

Social Security’s Retirement Clock Countdown

Other factors worsen the situation: income inequality. It has redirected a growing portion of profits outside the threshold subject to listing, and macroeconomic shocks such as the 2008-2009 recession accelerated the deterioration of solvency projections decades earlier than anticipated.

US law prohibits the program from running a deficit or borrowing once reserves are depleted. At that point, benefits would be limited to current income—primarily from payroll taxes— without the possibility of additional compensation. The result would be an estimated automatic cross-cut between 20% and 24% for all retirement and survivor benefits, regardless of the beneficiary’s age, income level, or when they started receiving them.

The Cut Looming for Retirees if Congress Doesn’t Act

The specific figures illustrate the magnitude: a couple with two highly regarded careers and $75,000 annually in combined benefits, they would lose more than $900 per month, around $11,000 per year. An individual retiree with $30,000 annually would see their benefit reduced by approximately $350 each month. For those retiring in early 2033, the projected impact exceeds $18,100 annually.

The social reach is broad: close to 90% of Americans over 65 years of age. They receive some form of Social Security benefit, and for this group, the benefit represents on average 31% of their total income. Lower-income households have a higher proportion of dependence on these payments.

The Proposals on the Table at the Congress

Lawmakers have examined a range of options, but none have progressed to become approved reform. On the revenue side, one alternative is to gradually raise the employer and employee contribution rate from the current 6.2%—which totals 12.4% combined—to 13.4%, which would close approximately 23% of the projected 75-year solvency gap.

Another option is to broaden the tax base: in 2026, only income up to $184,500. They are subject to the tax. Raising that ceiling to cover 90% of all wages could reduce the deficit by an additional 21%, according to analysis by the American Action Forum.

Proposals like the Social Security Expansion Act (S.770), introduced in 2025 by Democratic senators, combine extending contributions to higher incomes with increased benefits. Meanwhile, the bipartisan Social Security Savings Penalty Elimination Act seeks to raise the asset limits allowed in the SSI.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) up to $10,000, while other initiatives propose to bring those benefits up to the poverty line, at an estimated cost of $22 billion annually but with the potential to lift 1.2 million senior citizens out of poverty.

On the spending front, the House Republican Study Committee has proposed raising the full retirement age until age 69 for those who turn 62 in 2033, with gradual increases for those born later. Stanford economists have evaluated a similar proposal that incorporates differentiated protections for low-income workers.

Another technical option is to replace the current cost-of-living adjustment index—the CPI-W— by the Chained CPI which, by reflecting consumption substitutions, grows at a slower rate and would cover 16% of the projected deficit.

Recent History and Room for Maneuver

Congress last acted with a comprehensive reform of the system in 1983 combining tax increases and benefit adjustments. Since then, despite repeated warnings from the fund managers, no significant structural changes have been approved.

Analysts point out that earlier intervention reduces the scale of the necessary changes: postponing any decision until the point of exhaustion could require a 34% tax increase or cuts of 26%, according to various simulations.

The “We Can’t Wait Act of 2026,” championed by Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democrat Maggie Hassan, represents one of the most recent attempts at bipartisan agreement. The positions of each bloc remain largely unchanged: Democrats have resisted cuts to benefits while Republicans have rejected tax increases, a tension that has stalled legislative progress until now.