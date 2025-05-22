The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set the largest maximum amount at $5,108 in 2025. However, few RSDI recipients are able to achieve such a large payment because the requirements are too challenging. Average amounts are easier to obtain and are much more frequent. For example, the average payment for all RSDI recipients is $1,855.57, up from $1,853.05.

RSDI stands for Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance. So, each benefit is different, and they all have different average amounts. For example, survivors receive $1,565.52, up from $1,563.91 on average. Each group of survivors gets a different payment amount too. Children on survivor benefits get about $1,138.61 on average. Widowed mothers and fathers get about $1,310.89. Non-disabled widow(er)s get about $1,861.92. Disabled widow(er)s about $953.52 and parents of deceased workers about $1,697.29 on average.

RSDI: Average payments for Disability Insurance

RSDI recipients who get Social Security Disability Insurance receive about $1,439.71 on average. Workers with a disability receive receive about $1,581.88 on average.

For your information, spouses of RSDI recipients may sometimes qualify for monthly payments from the Agency. Spouses of workers with a disability receive about $439.61 on average.

Children of workers with a disability collect average payments worth $511.91. To get SSDI payments, you must have worked and earned enough work credits. Or you may also qualify on a worker’s record as a spouse or child.

RSDI: Average payments for retirement benefits

Retirees receive the largest benefit payments on average. The main reason is that they have usually worked longer and paid more taxes. Workers with a disability may not have worked for at least 35 years, and they can delay retirement until they are 70 because of their medical condition.

If you do not work for at least 35 years, each year less counts as 0 in earnings. So it drastically reduces your future payment. A retired worker can get $1,999.97 on average as of April 2025.

Retirement benefits are about $1,948.17 on average for all beneficiaries. Spouses of retired workers receive about $948.38 on average. Children of retired workers get approximately $924.65. Compare how much the benefits have changed from the previous figures unveiled in March.

Compare the previous average amounts to the ones unveiled in May:

Old-Age and Survivors Insurance $1,909.15

Retirement benefits $1,945.66

Retired workers $1,997.13

Spouses of retired workers $946.65

Children of retired workers $923.34

Survivor benefits $1,563.91

Children of deceased workers $1,137.29

Widowed mothers and fathers $1,307.77

Nondisabled widow(er)s $1,860.56

Disabled widow(er)s $953.34

Parents of deceased workers $1,693.70

Disability Insurance $1,439.71

Disabled workers $1,581.51

Spouses of disabled workers $438.54

Children of disabled workers $511.32

Apart from RSDI payments, the Social Security Administration has also updated the Supplemental Security Income average payment amounts. SSI can pay up to $967 for an individual. However, the average payment is about $717.87.

Depending on your age, the average payment amount for your group is higher or lower. Seniors aged 65 or older receive the least money on average. They get about $592.84. The group of under-18s on Supplemental Security Income receives an average of $844.30. Those SSI beneficiaries ages 18-64 collect on average $764.28.

