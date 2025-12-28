Alaska, the northernmost state in the United States, is preparing to close a chapter of its iconic Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) with a final round of stimulus checks payments scheduled for January 15, 2026.

While the rest of the country grapples with post-pandemic inflation and economic uncertainty under the new federal administration, Alaskan residents eagerly anticipate these PFD stimulus checks, which, although modest this year, represent a unique tradition in the nation: the direct distribution of oil wealth to its citizens.

$1,000 Alaska PFD Stimulus Checks Issued in Final Round

The Alaska Department of Revenue has confirmed that 2025 dividend applications—and those from prior years—that remain in “Eligible-Not Paid” status as of January 7, 2026, will receive their payment on the 15th of that month.

The amount will be $1,000 per eligible person, the same amount announced in September 2025 for the main cycle. This payment is not a new economic stimulus or an extraordinary bonus, but rather the administrative closure of pending cases: successful appeals, error corrections, or applications processed late.

The PFD was born in 1976, when voters approved the creation of the Alaska Permanent Fund to invest the non-renewable oil revenues from Prudhoe Bay. The idea was simple yet revolutionary: to prevent politicians from spending all the money from the oil boom and instead generate a perpetual fund whose returns would benefit future generations.

In 1982, under Governor Jay Hammond, the annual dividend was established: half of the fund’s annual earnings are distributed to residents who meet residency requirements and have no serious criminal convictions.

PFD Checks Shrank from $1,702 in 2024 to $1,000 in 2025

The 2025 cycle was particularly austere. Announced in September, the main payment began in October, with staggered distributions through December. More than 600,000 Alaskans received their $1,000, an amount that, while welcome in a state with a high cost of living, drew criticism for being lower than the previous year’s payment ($1,702 in 2024).

Some lawmakers argued that the fund could sustain larger payments, while others prioritized addressing chronic budget deficits. It’s still to be seen what’s going to happen in 2026 when a new cycle restarts in January.

Coinciding with this closing, the application period for the 2026 PFD opens on January 1, 2026. Alaskans have until March 31 to apply online or on paper. The amount for next year remains unknown: it depends on the fund’s performance (currently valued at around $80 billion) and the legislature’s decisions regarding the percentage of market value that is withdrawn annually.