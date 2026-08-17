The map of Social Security beneficiaries by state has one clear leader: California had 6,813,640 in December 2025, more than any other state and close to one in ten of the 70.45 million people receiving benefits nationwide, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Florida followed with 5,294,001 and Texas with 4,996,895. The federal formula that produces those checks is identical in all fifty states, but what a retiree actually keeps is not: state income tax, state supplements to SSI and the cost of housing pull the real value of the same payment in opposite directions.

That distinction is the one most often lost in state-by-state rankings. Social Security is a federal program with a single benefit formula. Geography changes the environment around the check, never the arithmetic that produced it.

Where the beneficiaries are

The SSA’s most recent state breakdown, covering beneficiaries in current-payment status as of December 2025, puts the top of the table like this:

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California: 6,813,640

6,813,640 Florida: 5,294,001

5,294,001 Texas: 4,996,895

4,996,895 New York: 3,924,458

3,924,458 Pennsylvania: 3,035,656

3,035,656 Ohio: 2,611,577

Within California, 5,341,103 of those beneficiaries are retired workers and 487,142 are disabled workers. Florida, with a far smaller population, counts 4,191,491 retired workers, a reflection of decades of inbound retirement migration rather than of any state-level benefit advantage.

Why the check itself is the same everywhere

A benefit is calculated from a worker’s 35 highest-earning years, indexed for inflation, and adjusted by the age at which the claim is filed. A retiree who moves from Ohio to Arizona sees the same amount deposited the following month, and on the same payment date.

Where state averages differ, the cause is the earnings history of the people who live there, not the state. Higher lifetime wages produce higher benefits. That is why states with historically higher-paying industries appear near the top of average-benefit tables.

Where the state takes a bite

Eight states still tax Social Security retirement income in some form, according to tax analysts tracking 2026 state codes: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont. Most apply generous income thresholds or age-based deductions, so a large share of retirees in those states owe nothing.

By contrast, California does not tax Social Security benefits, and Florida and Texas levy no state income tax at all. The three states with the most beneficiaries in the country are, in that specific respect, among the least demanding.

Cost of living then reverses part of that picture. A $2,085.98 average retired-worker payment, the figure the SSA reported for July 2026, covers a very different share of housing costs in a California coastal county than it does in rural Ohio.

The state supplement almost nobody mentions

SSI is where states genuinely change the amount. On top of the $994 federal payment for an individual in 2026, most states add a State Supplementary Payment (SSP), and the size of it varies enormously.

California is at the generous end: its supplement of roughly $239.94 a month brings the combined individual payment to about $1,233.94, still below the federal poverty line. Several states add nothing at all, leaving recipients on the federal figure alone. Two people with identical circumstances and identical medical files can therefore receive materially different amounts depending only on where they live.

What this means for anyone thinking about moving

For a retired worker, relocating changes taxes and expenses, not the benefit. For an SSI recipient it can change the payment itself, in both directions, and the change takes effect on the move.

The SSA also requires beneficiaries to report a change of address, and for SSI it requires reporting a change in living arrangements. A move made without notifying the agency is one of the more common routes to an overpayment notice months later.