Two Social Security payment dates remain on the calendar this month: Wednesday, August 19 for beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th, and Wednesday, August 26 for those born between the 21st and the 31st. Everyone born between the 1st and the 10th was already paid on August 12. There will be no further SSI deposit in August at all: because August 1 fell on a Saturday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) advanced that payment to Friday, July 31, and the next one is due on Tuesday, September 1.

The gap is not an error and nothing has been withheld. It is the direct result of a rule the SSA applies to every program it runs, and the same rule is about to produce a much stranger effect at the end of the year: two SSI payments in December and none in November.

The rule that moves the dates

Whenever a scheduled payment date lands on a Saturday, a Sunday or a federal holiday, the money goes out on the preceding business day. Applied to SSI, which is paid on the first of the month, it means the calendar regularly shifts backwards.

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That is what happened in August, and it is what will happen again in the fall. November 1, 2026 is a Sunday, so the November payment arrives on Friday, October 30. And because January 1, 2027 is a federal holiday, the January payment is pulled back into Thursday, December 31.

September 2026: Tuesday, September 1

Tuesday, September 1 October 2026: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1 November 2026: Friday, October 30 (advanced)

Friday, October 30 (advanced) December 2026: Tuesday, December 1

Tuesday, December 1 January 2027: Thursday, December 31 (advanced)

Retirement and SSDI: three Wednesdays, with one exception

For everyone who started receiving benefits after May 1997, the payment date depends on the day of the month they were born: the second Wednesday for birth dates from the 1st to the 10th, the third Wednesday from the 11th to the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday from the 21st to the 31st.

After August 19 and 26, that produces payments on September 9, 16 and 23 and on October 14, 21 and 28. November breaks the pattern: the second Wednesday is November 11, Veterans Day, a federal holiday, so that first group is paid on Tuesday, November 10. The remaining November dates hold at November 18 and 25, and December returns to normal with December 9, 16 and 23.

Who still gets paid on the 3rd

A smaller group keeps the older schedule: people receiving Social Security since before May 1997, and anyone collecting Social Security and SSI at the same time. They are paid on the 3rd of each month, or the business day before when the 3rd is not one. August’s payment landed on Monday, August 3; the next dates are September 3, Friday, October 2 because October 3 is a Saturday, November 3 and December 3.

How much is actually arriving

The amounts in circulation reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that took effect in January 2026. In its July 2026 statistical snapshot, the SSA put the average monthly benefit for a retired worker at $2,085.98 and for a disabled worker at $1,635.27. The average SSI payment was $736.54, well below the $994 federal maximum for an individual, because most recipients have some other countable income that reduces the federal figure. The requirements that decide who qualifies for each program are set separately from the payment calendar.

At the top of the scale, a worker retiring exactly at full retirement age in 2026 with a maximum earnings record can collect $4,152 a month. That is a ceiling rather than a norm: reaching it requires having earned at or above the taxable maximum for 35 years. There are, however, several legal ways to raise a benefit before filing.

If the money does not show up

The SSA asks beneficiaries to wait three business days after the scheduled date before reporting a missing payment, because the delay is usually on the bank’s side. Only after that window does contacting the agency or a field office make sense.

With the December double payment already fixed on the calendar, the practical consequence is a budgeting one. The money arriving on December 31 is January’s, not a bonus, and households that spend it as extra income in December tend to arrive at February short.