If you are receiving Social Security retirement benefits, you must be at least 62 years old. The next payment for retirees will be delivered on January 15, 2025. Thus, you will only have to wait for 48 hours to receive your money if eligible.

The main requirement to receive Social Security on the 15th is your birth date. Being born from the 11th to the 20th is mandatory. Of course, to receive it, you must have gotten approval after May 1997, not before that date. SSI recipients who are also receiving retirement benefits do not qualify either.

Last Social Security payment in January 2025

The last January payment for retirees aged 62 or older will be due on the 22nd. In fact, it will be the payday for retirees whose birthday is from 21-31. If you were born on these days and you were not eligible for the January payment on the third, this will be when you get your check or direct deposit.

The maximum amount of the Social Security payments in January will be $5,108. However, this will be only for a few high-earners. Most retirees will receive about $1,976, which is the average payment in early 2025 as stated by the SSA’s COLA Fact Sheet.

If you filed at the age of 62, you could receive up to $2,831. Filing at Full Retirement Age can provide you with a Social Security payment of up to $4,018 in 2025.

Social Security payments in early February

The Administration has scheduled the first February payment on the 3rd. Thus, if you began collecting retirement benefits before May 1997, February 3 will be your payday.

Nevertheless, this will not be the only way to qualify for this payday. If you are receiving both SSI and retirement benefits, February 3 will also be your payday date next month.

After the February 3 payment, there will be three rounds of Wednesday payments. The first payday on Feb. 12 will be for those whose birthday is from the 1st to the 10th, regardless of the month your birthday is.