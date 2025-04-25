Governor Gavin Newsom has recently announced that the SUN Bucks Program will provide eligible kids with food. Just like the SNAP program, SUN Bucks help fight food insecurity in California and in the other States and territories. This money for food will be delivered during the summer break 2025. So, it will help families and kids who need additional money to buy food since school meals may not be available throughout the summer.

Great news because more than 4 million California kids qualify for automatic SUN Bucks food benefits. Unlike SNAP, which requires application and renewal when it expires. Those kids who qualify will get this money on an EBT card. Remember that the money you get can only be used to pay for groceries and in authorized stores.

Whether you get SNAP or not, this is how much you can get

The SUN Bucks program will pay $120 in food benefits. Therefore, each eligible child will get more than $100 to buy food. For your information, California was one of the first States to launch these food benefits in the United States in the summer of 2024.

As a matter of fact, in its first year, almost $500 million were spent on food purchases. Besides, more than 4 million kids in California had their SUN Bucks cards activated.

Governor Gavin Newsom claims that it is “absolutely essential that no kid in California go hungry”. He also added that this is particularly important in summer, when school meals are not available.

How SUN Bucks work (not like SNAP benefits)

In general, most kids who are eligible for CalFresh (SNAP), CalWORKs, Medi-Cal benefits, or for free or reduced-price meals at school (either through a school meal application or Universal Benefits Application), are automatically enrolled for SUN Bucks.

Therefore, they are certified at or below 185% of the FPL (Federal Poverty Level). Also, children in foster care, experiencing homelessness, or attending Head Start are also categorically eligible. So, they will also be automatically enrolled for these food benefits.

Some children may not be in any of the previously mentioned situations. However, they can still apply for SUN Bucks and even SNAP benefits. All they have to do is submit a school meal application or a Universal Benefit application.

This can be done at their school. Visit the school administrator’s office and apply for them by September 1, 2025. In this way, those who qualify for this benefit will receive $120 per eligible child.

EBT cards will be delivered by mail. So, millions of eligible children will receive this benefit starting in June. The delivery of EBT will continue until all eligible recipients receive it. The total amount, $120, is equivalent to $40 per month (June, July & August). So, basically, when schools are normally closed.