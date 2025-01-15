New Mexico is one of the four States that will only issue SNAP payments through January 20, 2025. Actually, to receive one of the Food Stamp payments left in this State you must meet the following requirement. Of course, you must have filed and gotten approval first.

Bear in mind that New Mexico bases the availability of SNAP benefits on the last two digits of your SSN (Social Security Number). For example, if your SSN ends in 18, 38, 58, 78, or 98, your Food Stamps will be in your EBT card on January 15.

SNAP payments in New Mexico & Ohio

If you have not collected your Food Stamps in New Mexico yet, here are all the SNAP paydays and the way to qualify for them:

Social Security Number ends in: 08, 28, 48, 68, 88 = Food Stamp benefits available on January 16th

Social Security Number ends in: 19, 39, 59, 79, 99 = Food Stamp benefits available on January 17th

Social Security Number ends in: 09, 29, 49, 69, 89 = Food Stamp benefits available on January 18th

Social Security Number ends in: 10, 30, 50, 70, 90 = Food Stamp benefits available on January 19th

Social Security Number ends in: 00, 20, 40, 60, 80 = Food Stamp benefits available on January 20th

The USDA claims that benefits are made available in the State of Ohio using the last digit of the SNAP recipient’s case number. Actually, there are only 3 paydays left.

Case number ends in 7 = Food Stamps due on January 16th

Case number ends in 8 = Food Stamps due on January 18th

Case number ends in 9 = Food Stamps due on January 20th

SNAP payments in Tennessee & Washington

Tennessee, just like New Mexico, uses the Social Security Number to arrange paydays for Food Stamps.

SSN ending in 70-74 = SNAP benefits available on the 15th

available on the 15th SSN ending in 75-79 = Food Stamp benefits available on the 16th

SSN ending in 80-84 = Food Stamp benefits available on the 17th

SSN ending in 85-89 = Food Stamp benefits available on the 18th

SSN ending in 90-94 = Food Stamp benefits available on the 19th

SSN ending in 95-99 = Food Stamp benefits available on the 20th

The United States Department of Agriculture claims that SNAP payments in Washington will take place from January 1 through January 20, 2025. Thus, your State’s SNAP office will inform you of your payday.