SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can pay up to $292 if you are an eligible individual. Food Stamps can be a lot more if your household size is bigger. For example, a family of two can receive up to $536. Of course, this is only possible when you meet all the requirements and you get no reductions. Often, recipients do not qualify for the full amount because they have other earnings or benefits that affect their payment amount.

Some States have already issued all the SNAP payments in May. For instance, Hawaii delivered the last payment on May 5. Hawaii also issues higher monthly payments due to a higher cost of living. Only the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia share the maximum amounts (up to $292 for 1 and up to $1,756 for 8). Time to check the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program paydays left in May.

SNAP payments from May 6 onward

As you can see below, some SNAP recipients will get their next Food Stamps in June. Others may have to wait until the 10th, for example, South Dakota. This will be their first and last payday in May because it is a single payment per month.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in May 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 11 & 15 and June 5

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Montana sends SNAP benefits until May 6

It is important to know the way each State administers paydays. Montana uses a different method to arrange paydays. These payments are based on the last digit of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligibility system (CHIMES) case number.