Millions of American families rely on food stamps to cover their basic needs, and while payments are distributed throughout the month, the exact date varies depending on where you live. You’ll want to keep an eye on your state’s calendar, because that monthly deposit in your SNAP benefit payment makes a big difference in your food supply.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that provides resources to low-income individuals and households to help them purchase food with dignity.

It works with an electronic card that can be used like a regular debit card at supermarkets and authorized stores. It’s incredible to think that last year alone, more than 40 million people turned to this support to avoid going hungry.

How much do households receive with SNAP benefits?

Now, let’s talk numbers because this matters. By 2025, the maximum benefits will change depending on your family size and location. In the continental states and Washington, D.C., a single person receives up to $292, while a household of four can access $975, and a family of eight up to $1,756 per month. Each additional child or adult adds $220 per month.

But be careful: Alaska has different figures depending on whether you live in a city or a remote area (there, a person could receive between $377 and $586), and in places like Hawaii, the amounts are higher due to the cost of living—up to $517 for an individual or $1,723 for four people. Even territories like Guam and the Virgin Islands have their own tables, adjusted to their local circumstances.

SNAP benefit payment schedule for all states in August 2025

Not all states have the same calendar or the same dates for distributing their SNAP benefits. That’s why we’ve brought you a complete list of each one. Just search in descending alphabetical order, and there you’ll find the date range for each one:

Alabama : August 4 to 23

: August 4 to 23 Alaska : August 1

: August 1 Arizona : August 1 to 13

: August 1 to 13 Arkansas : August 4 to 13

: August 4 to 13 California : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Colorado : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Connecticut : August 1 to 3

: August 1 to 3 Delaware : August 2 to 23

: August 2 to 23 District of Columbia : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Florida : August 1 to 28

: August 1 to 28 Georgia : August 5 to 23

: August 5 to 23 Guam : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Hawaii : August 3 and 5

: August 3 and 5 Idaho : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Illinois : August 1 to 20

: August 1 to 20 Indiana : August 5 to 23

: August 5 to 23 Iowa : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Kansas : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Kentucky : August 1 to 19

: August 1 to 19 Louisiana : August 1 to 23

: August 1 to 23 Maine : August 10 to 14

: August 10 to 14 Maryland : August 4 to 23

: August 4 to 23 Massachusetts : August 1 to 14

: August 1 to 14 Michigan : August 3 to 21

: August 3 to 21 Minnesota : August 4 to 13

: August 4 to 13 Mississippi : August 4 to 21

: August 4 to 21 Missouri : August 1 to 22

: August 1 to 22 Montana : August 2 to 6

: August 2 to 6 Nebraska : August 1 to 5

: August 1 to 5 Nevada : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 New Hampshire : August 5

: August 5 New Jersey : August 1 to 5

: August 1 to 5 New Mexico : August 1 to 20

: August 1 to 20 New York : August 1 to 9

: August 1 to 9 North Carolina : August 3 to 21

: August 3 to 21 North Dakota : August 1

: August 1 Ohio : August 2 to 20

: August 2 to 20 Oklahoma : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Oregon : August 1 to 9

: August 1 to 9 Pennsylvania : August 1 to 10

: August 1 to 10 Puerto Rico : August 4 to 22

: August 4 to 22 Rhode Island : August 1

: August 1 South Carolina : August 1 to 19

: August 1 to 19 South Dakota : August 10

: August 10 Tennessee : August 1 to 20

: August 1 to 20 Texas : August 1 to 28

: August 1 to 28 Utah : August 5, 11 and 15

: August 5, 11 and 15 Virgin Islands : August 1

: August 1 Vermont : August 1

: August 1 Virginia : August 1 to 7

: August 1 to 7 Washington : August 1 to 20

: August 1 to 20 West Virginia : August 1 to 9

: August 1 to 9 Wisconsin : August 1 to 15

: August 1 to 15 Wyoming: August 1 to 4

What can I do if my SNAP benefits did not arrive on the correct date?

If your profits didn’t appear in your bank account on the expected date, don’t panic; there are only a few things that could be causing the error: a simple troubleshooting will unravel the mystery.

Confirm the exact date you should receive your benefits. This is typically based on the last digit of your Social Security Number (SSN) or your case number, depending on the state. For example, some states distribute benefits between the 1st and 31st of the month based on the SSN. Check your state’s specific information on the official website or in your SNAP approval notification.

Check your Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card balance to confirm that funds haven’t been deposited. You can do this by calling your local EBT customer service number, checking online at www.ebtedge.com, or using the ebtEDGE mobile app (available on the Apple Store or Google Play).

If you’re a new applicant, it may take up to one month (30 days) for your benefits to be deposited after approval, or 7 days if you qualify for emergency SNAP. If your EBT card arrived with a $0 balance, your application may still be processing.

You may also be in the process of recertification, which is the process by which your SNAP office verifies whether you still qualify. You will be informed of the frequency with which you must recertify when your case is approved.