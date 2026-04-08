The Social Security Administration (SSA) has already distributed the April payment to the approximately 7.5 million Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income, also known as SSI. The deposit, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, arrived in bank accounts and on Direct Express debit cards without incident, according to agency spokespeople.

Now the beneficiaries’ attention is focused on a single question: when will the next payment be? The official answer is: May 1, 2026. However, not everyone who receives SSI gets paid on that day, and that’s the detail that generates the most inquiries at regional offices and on the citizen service line.

SSI Payments: A calendar that depends on more than just the date

To understand when the next deposit arrives, we need to separate two large groups: retirees and people with disabilities.

On the one hand, those who only receive SSI (without a Social Security pension) have a fixed payment date: the first business day of each month. Since May 1st is a Friday and not a holiday, the money will be available that same day. This also applies to those who combine SSI with a Social Security benefit they began receiving before May 1997.

But the situation changes for those who receive both benefits (SSI plus Social Security retirement or disability) and entered the system after that date. In that case, SSI continues to arrive on the 1st, while Social Security payments are scheduled according to the beneficiary’s birthdate.

Let’s take as an example a beneficiary whose birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of any month. Their May Social Security payment will arrive on Wednesday the 20th, while their SSI payment will have already been received by Friday the 1st. These are two separate deposits, and confusing them is one of the most frequent reasons for calls to the SSA.

What already happened in April and what’s to come

The April SSI deposit was sent on the 1st without any delays, despite several federal issues that America is going through. For those who also receive Social Security, April payments from that second source were distributed on Wednesdays the 8th, 15th, and 22nd, according to birth year. Those born between the 1st and 10th received payment on the 8th; those between the 11th and 20th, on the 15th; and those between the 21st and 31st, on the 22nd.

For the rest of the year, the SSI payments will be as follows:

June – June 1

July – July 1

August – July 31 (paid early because August 1 is a Saturday; there is no SSI payment in August)

(paid early because August 1 is a Saturday; there is no SSI payment in August) September – Sept. 1

October – Oct. 1

November – Oct. 30 (paid early because Nov. 1 is a Sunday; no payment in November)

(paid early because Nov. 1 is a Sunday; no payment in November) December – Dec. 1, plus Dec. 31 (advance payment for January 2027, as Jan. 1 is a federal holiday).

The COLA adjustment that is already in effect

It’s worth noting that since January 2026, all SSI recipients have received a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The maximum federal amount a single person can receive is $994 per month, while certified couples can receive up to $1,491. Some states add a supplement, so the final amount varies.

Now, if your money didn’t show up on time, the SSA recommends waiting at least three business days after the scheduled date before reporting a delay. And a recurring piece of advice: first check your bank account or Direct Express card, because in more than 90% of cases the problem isn’t with the system, but rather with a card expiration or an unreported change of information.

For those who need to consult their particular case, the SSA maintains its online portal (ssa.gov) and the toll-free number 1-800-772-1213.