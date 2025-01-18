The first SNAP payments in February will be on the 1st. USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has confirmed the new payment dates for Food Stamps in 2025. As a matter of fact, some States will deliver the money recipients are entitled to only on the first day in February.

That is, they only have one single payday per month. So all eligible beneficiaries will get Food Stamps of up to $292 (single) in Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota or up to $586 in Alaska (rural 2) on Feb. 1, 2025. The Virgin Islands will also send all payments on Feb 1 with checks of up to $376.

SNAP February payment schedule

All 50 States will issue SNAP payments in February. However, they do not have the same paydays. For example, South Dakota will have a single payday but on February 10, while California will send them from Feb. 1-10.

Alabama: February 4-23

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: February 1-13

Arkansas: February 4-13

California: February 1-10

Colorado: February 1-10

Connecticut: February 1-3

Delaware: February 2-23

Florida: February 1-28

Georgia: February 5-23

Hawaii: February 3-5

Idaho: February 1-10

Illinois: February 1-10

Indiana: February 5-23

Iowa: February 1-10

Kansas: February 1-10

Kentucky: February 1-19

Louisiana: February 1-23

Maine: February 10-14

Maryland: February 4-23

Massachusetts: February 1-14

Michigan: February 3-21

Minnesota: February 4-13

Mississippi: February 4-21

Missouri: February 1-22

Montana: February 2-6

Nebraska: February 1-5

Nevada: February 1-10

New Hampshire: February 5

New Jersey: February 1-5

New Mexico: February 1-20

New York: February 1-9

North Carolina: February 3-21

North Dakota: February 1

Ohio: February 2-20

Oklahoma: February 1-10

Oregon: February 1-9

Pennsylvania: SNAP payments over the first 10 business days in February

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1-10

South Dakota: February 10

Tennessee: February 1-20

Texas: February 1-28

Utah: February 15

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1-7

Washington: February 1-20

West Virginia: February 1-9

Wisconsin: February 1-15

Wyoming: February 1-4

Guam: February 1-10

Puerto Rico: February 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: February 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1

What are the average SNAP payments in February?

Although some recipients qualify for maximum payment amounts, others get average Food Stamp checks or even lower ones. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, these are the average payments in 2025:

$199: 1 person

$364: 2 members

$594: 3 members

$726: 4 members

$845: 5 members

$1,018: 6 members

$1,116: 7 members

$1,317: 8 members

Source: https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-assistance/a-quick-guide-to-snap-eligibility-and-benefits

If you qualify for the full amount and this is your first SNAP payment, check the possible amounts depending on your household size from 1 member to 8:

1: $292

2: $536

3: $768

4: $975

5: $1,158

6: $1,390

7: $1,536

8: $1,756

Each additional person $220