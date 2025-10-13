The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, and formerly called food stamps, is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security USDA and administered at the state level by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, (HHS).

In Texas, SNAP provides cash assistance to low-income households to buy healthy food at participating grocery stores with the “Lone Star” Food Stamp EBT card. The program is an essential part of fighting food insecurity in a state with a diverse population and economic difficulties, including high prices for living in urban areas such as Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

New SNAP payments in Texas: the upcoming schedule

October 2025 is the first month of Fiscal Year 2026 (October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026), and SNAP benefits were changed every year by the USDA to keep pace with the rising cost of living, based on the Consumer Price Index CPI.

These changes make sure that the most you can get are fair in the face of rising prices in food and housing. Texas, as one of the 48 contiguous states, follows the standard federal rules, with no special exceptions, such as those in Alaska or Hawaii.

About 3.5 million Texans get SNAP every month, about 12% of the state s people, with most going to families with children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Date Last Two Digits of EDG Number Example of Covered Digits October 13 42-45 42, 43, 44, 45 October 14 46-49 46, 47, 48, 49 October 15 50-53 50, 51, 52, 53 October 16 54-57 54, 55, 56, 57 October 17 58-60 58, 59, 60 October 18 61-64 61, 62, 63, 64 October 19 65-67 65, 66, 67 October 20 68-71 68, 69, 70, 71 October 21 72-74 72, 73, 74 October 22 75-78 75, 76, 77, 78 October 23 79-81 79, 80, 81 October 24 82-85 82, 83, 84, 85 October 25 86-88 86, 87, 88 October 26 89-92 89, 90, 91, 92 October 27 93-95 93, 94, 95 October 28 96-99 96, 97, 98, 99

Maximum SNAP benefits in October

To qualify for SNAP in Texas, the state looks at gross and net household income, household size, deductible expenses such as rent, utilities and childcare, and resources such as savings. Income limits change every year. For the FY2026, the most gross income a person or family can have is 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, e.g., $1,696 per month for a one-person family, and the most net income is 100%, which is $1,305 for a single person.

There is also a standard deduction of $204 for one-person families and $220 for more than one person. To get SNAP, you have to apply online at YourTexasBenefits.com or at local HHS offices, and interviews are needed.

The minimum for homes of one or two individuals is $24, that comes with an increase of $1 compared to last year’s figure. This is the list of maximum SNAP benefits, according to the household’s size:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Amount (USD) 1 298 2 546 3 785 4 994 5 1,183 6 1,421 7 1,571 8 1,789 Each Additional Member +218

How to apply now for SNAP benefits in Texas

If you’re struggling with your family budget and require help buying nutritious food, applying for SNAP benefits in Texas is a smart and affordable step that can make a difference in your daily life. Start by checking if you meet the basic requirements, such as being a U.S. citizen or legal resident and having an income below the federal limits—for example, for a single person, around 130% of the poverty line.

he easiest way to apply is online through YourTexasBenefits.com, where you can complete the H1010 application from your phone or computer in about 20 or 30 minutes; you only have to provide basic information about your household, income, and expenses.

If you’re not comfortable using digital means, call 211 (choose your language and then option 2) to have the form mailed to you for free, or visit a local HHS office to obtain it and submit it on the spot—this way you can avoid waiting and get everything sorted out in one fell swoop.

What’s coming next after your application

After submitting your application, the next step is to support it with real documents, so everything can be processed quickly and smoothly. Don’t worry, you don’t need originals; copies are sufficient.

Prepare proof of identity such as your driver’s license or Texas ID, pay stubs from your last two paychecks to show income, rent or mortgage bills with your landlord’s contact information, and, if applicable, receipts for medical or childcare expenses that reduce your eligibility.

Upload these files directly to your account on the website, take them to the nearest office, or mail them to HHSC at P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027, or fax them to 877-447-2839. Expect a call for a brief interview (by phone or in person) to clarify details. If your resources are very limited—such as less than $100 in cash and $150 in the bank—you can request expedited service for benefits in just a few days.

The final decision will arrive by email within 30 days, but keep your account updated so you don’t miss anything; it’s a user-friendly process designed to help you, not complicate your life.