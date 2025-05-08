The Supplemental Security Income program helps more than 7 million low-income Americans. SSI is a federally funded payment that helps seniors aged 65, people with disability, and blind people make ends meet. So, the earliest age to qualify for these monthly payments is 65 if you are not blind and you do not have a qualifying disability.

Actually, the good news is that it is possible to be a recipient of Social Security retirement benefits simultaneously. So, you could be on both payments because they are compatible. What is more, there is no deadline to file for SSI. In fact, you can apply for this Federal benefit all year round. The sooner you apply, the better. Social Security may take longer than you expect to give you a decision.

Who can get $1,450 payments from SSI?

As a matter of fact, only eligible married couples who get no reductions and qualify for the full amount can get up to $1,450. It is a fantastic amount if you have a low income and limited resources.

However, if you are an individual, you can get up to $967. This is the new maximum Supplemental Security Income amount after the latest 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment that boosted payments by 2.5%.

These maximum amounts will remain unchanged throughout December 30, 2025. The SSI payment on December 31 will bring updated amounts once Social Security confirms the COLA increase in October this year.

Apart from individuals and married couples, an essential person can also receive Supplemental Security Income. Their maximum amount is $484 in 2025, up from $472 in 2024.

Requirements to get SSI payments

If you are wondering whether you qualify for Supplemental Security Income or not, you should check the key requirements. Then, you can check your eligibility online using a Social Security tool for that purpose.

Key requirements to get SSI:

applicants must have limited income

applicants must have limited resources

this monthly payment is only for United States citizens U.S. national some non-citizens in certain alien classification set by DHS (Department of Homeland Security)

applicants must be residents of one of the 50 States or be residents of the District of Columbia or be residents of the Northern Mariana Islands

not be absent from any of the previously mentioned places for a complete calendar month (or 30 days in a row)

from any of the previously mentioned places for a complete calendar month (or 30 days in a row) not be in prison, hospital, or any other government institution at the Government’s expense

it is possible to apply if you are on Social Security benefits or pensions

or pensions filing is required

permitting the SSA is necessary so that it can check your financial records

other requirements may apply

Not sure if you qualify because of your income? Then, check the link to take the quick survey Social Security has created to see if you are eligible or not: https://www.ssa.gov/prepare/check-eligibility-for-benefits