The Supplemental Security Income program, or SSI, is a Federal program that many low-income retirees receive. It is a way to supplement their earnings when they cannot make ends meet.

It is also a monthly payment for low-income citizens who either have a qualifying disability or are blind. This payment can be for adults or for children. Sometimes married couples can also qualify. Thus, they could receive the largest benefit payment.

April SSI payday

The SSI payment will be distributed by the Federal Government on April 1, 2025. Therefore, if you are eligible recipients, this will be the only payday for all beneficiaries.

Retirees who qualify for both SSI and Social Security payments will get their retirement check on April 3. So, they will receive their money from April 1 through April 3.

In less than 48 hours they will have their April Social Security payment in their bank accounts too. Time to check the possible payment amounts if you are on Supplemental Security Income.

April SSI payment amounts update

The largest SSI payment an essential person can receive is $484 in April. If you are an individual and you qualify for the maximum benefit amount, you will receive up to $967.

Only married couple, if they both qualify, can receive up to $1,450. Hence, this will be the largest benefit payment in April 2025. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, all Supplemental Security Income payments are slightly higher if compared to the amounts in 2024.

If you are aged 65 or older, the average SSI payment is worth $590. Those aged 18-64 can receive about $762 on average. Only those who are under 18 can get more money on average. The average Supplemental Security Income payment for the under-18 is about $834.

Even if the average Social Security payment is worth $1,978, those who receive retirement and Supplemental Security may get a lot less in order to qualify for both payments.