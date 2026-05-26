California Driver’s License: How to Easily Get Yours at the DMV

If you live in California, getting your driver’s license is one of the most practical things you can do. It’s not just about being allowed to drive — though that’s a big part of it. A state-issued ID like this also gets you into banks, helps with certain services, and if you get the Real ID version, it’s what you’ll need to board a domestic flight or walk into most federal buildings these days.

Let’s be honset: public transportation isn’t great everywhere in this state, and cities can be hours apart. So being able to drive legally directly affects your ability to work and get around. A California driver’s license from the DMV shows your full name, birth date, address, signature, photo, and basic physical description. And yeah, you’re required by law to carry it whenever you’re behind the wheel.

Types of California driver’s licenses you can get in 2026

What’s changed lately is how far the license reaches beyond driving. Real ID enforcement is fully in effect now, meaning which version of the license you have decides whether you can fly domestically, get onto military bases, or enter nuclear facilities — without needing a passport.

The DMV basically splits them into three main groups based on age and driving experience.

A learner’s permit is for people 15 and a half and up . You can only drive with a licensed adult in the car, supervising.

. You can only drive with a licensed adult in the car, supervising. A provisional license starts at 16 . You can drive alone, but there are catches: during the first year, you can’t carry passengers under 20, and late-night driving is restricted.

. You can drive alone, but there are catches: during the first year, you can’t carry passengers under 20, and late-night driving is restricted. A full, unrestricted license kicks in at 18. No extra rules beyond normal traffic laws.

There are two other special categories with their own rules: the Real ID driver’s license and the AB 60 license. Each one is meant for different people and comes with different legal implications.

Standard Class C license: what you need to bring

If you want a regular, non-commercial Class C license in California, here’s what you’ll have to do at the DMV:

Be at least 16 years old

Fill out Form DL 44 (online or at a DMV office)

Show proof of who you are — passport, green card, or similar

Prove you live in California (two or three documents like utility bills or a lease)

Give your Social Security Number or officially state you’re not eligible for one

Get fingerprinted (thumbprint)

Pass a vision test — you need at least 20/40 in both eyes, with or without glasses or contacts

Pass the written knowledge test on California traffic laws and road signs

Pass the behind-the-wheel driving test

Pay the fee — around $45 for a standard license

The written test has 36 questions if you’re over 18. You need to get at least 30 right, which is an 83% correct. One thing California does that Florida, for example, doesn’t: you can take the knowledge exam in Spanish or several other languages.

Real ID: the federal-standard ID you now need for domestic flights

Back in 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act after the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations. It set federal security standards for state IDs and driver’s licenses. California started issuing Real ID-compliant licenses through the DMV — you can spot them by the gold bear and white star in the upper-right corner.

As of 2026, you must show a valid Real ID (or a federal alternative like a U.S. passport) to board a domestic commercial flight, enter federal government buildings, access military bases, or get into nuclear facilities. Licenses that don’t meet Real ID standards say “Federal Limits Apply” on them, and they’re no longer accepted for those purposes.

Getting a Real ID-ready license in California

Just to be clear: you don’t need a Real ID to drive, vote, receive federal benefits, or serve on a jury. It’s specifically for federal access and air travel.

To get a Real ID at a California DMV, you have to bring original physical documents covering four things: proof of identity and birth date (like a U.S. passport), proof of your Social Security Number, two proofs of California residency dated within the last 90 days, and — if your current legal name doesn’t match your ID documents — official paperwork showing the name change.

AB 60 license: driving legally without immigration status

California has had a separate licensing path for undocumented residents since January 2015, when Assembly Bill 60 (also called the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act) went into effect. Then-Governor Jerry Brown signed it in 2013, and it lets the DMV issue driver’s licenses to California residents no matter their immigration status.

Since it launched, more than 1.27 million undocumented immigrants have gotten an AB 60 license, and over 896,920 renewals have been recorded. For driving, this license works exactly the same as a regular California license. But it has the “Federal Limits Apply” mark. You can’t use it to board domestic flights, enter federal facilities, vote, work legally, or get federal public benefits. And it doesn’t change your immigration status at all.