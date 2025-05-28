Social Security Disability Insurance benefits have 4 paydays per month. SSDI recipients who collect the last payment in May will receive their direct deposit on May 28, 2025. To receive this disability benefit, you must have applied and received approval first. It is a monthly payment for as long as your disability last, but to qualify, you must have worked in jobs covered by SSA for the required number of years.

Remember that your disability must meet the strict definition that Social Security established. Those SSDI recipients who start working or whose disability improves must report it to SSA. In this way, SSA can decide if you are still eligible for benefits or not. But what are the key requirements for the May 28 payments for Disability Insurance?

SSDI last payment in May

Social Security is making a payment of $1,581 on average for those citizens on Disability Insurance whose birthday is from the twenty-first to the thirty-first. So, if your birth date is from 21-31, and you are an eligible recipient, the 28th will be your next payday.

For your information, Supplemental Security Income recipients who are also on Disability Insurance do not qualify for the payment from Social Security on May 28, 2025.

What is more, the SSDI payment on May 28 will only be for those recipients who began collecting disability benefits after April 30, 1997. If you are on SSI and Social Security simultaneously, you can get SSI on May 30 and Social Security on May 28, 2025.

SSDI maximum payment on May 28

Thanks to the taxes you pay as a worker, you can get Social Security retirement or Disability Insurance payments. The more taxes you pay to the Administration, the higher your monthly payment could be, up to a limit.

SSDI recipients can collect up to $4,018 in 2025. Only a few workers can receive so much money on May 28. In fact, you must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years.

This is the taxable maximum, and few Americans can earn so much money for so many years. The age you file also matters, so people who develop a disability may not be able to work for so long due to their medical condition.

If you are not able to work because of a medical condition, Social Security can help you file to collect Supplemental Security Income or Disability Insurance. Sometimes it is possible to collect both of them if you have a low income and little to no resources.

Not sure if you have paid enough taxes to receive Disability Insurance? Download from your my Social Security a Statement. It is free, and you can see how much you could get in retirement by age, and if you have paid enough payroll taxes to receive SSDI benefits. Filing and approval is mandatory.