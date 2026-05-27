Retire on $2,081 per month: three U.S. cities where your retirement alone covers living costs in 2026

— US cities where the average retiremente check can afford living

The average retirement check is $2,081 in 2026, according to the SSA. In the right city, that amount covers expenses without touching savings.

As of April 2026, the average Social Security monthly benefit for retired workers stood at $2,081.16, according to the SSA’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot published on April 15, 2026. For millions of older Americans, that check is not a supplement, because it is their only monthly income.

Translated into annual terms, the average benefit amounts to roughly $24,974. That is the equivalent of earning $11.98 per hour at a full-time job, according to a Kiplinger analysis released in March 2026. By any measure, that number does not go far in expensive coastal metros.

But the purchasing power of a Social Security check depends almost entirely on where the retiree lives. In San Francisco, $2,081 barely covers a studio apartment. In three mid-size American cities, that same check covers housing, food, medical care, and utilities with room to spare.

Why location matters more than the retirement benefit amount

Housing affordability is the single largest driver of relocation among older Americans, according to two 2026 surveys. A MoveBuddha survey published in January 2026 found that 87% of respondents said “lower cost of living and housing affordability” would motivate a move. Separately, the PODS Moving Mindset Study from April 2026 showed that 61% of recent movers cited affordability as their main priority.

The three cities below address that concern directly. Each has a cost of living index significantly below the national average, and none taxes Social Security benefits at the state level.

Green Bay, Wisconsin: Low taxes and predictable healthcare costs

Green Bay does not appear on aspirational retirement lists, but the numbers work. Rent in Green Bay averages $930 per month, according to RentData.org March 2026 report. Utility bills run approximately $176. The total cost of living is 8.1% below the national average.

For a retiree collecting the average Social Security benefit, housing alone consumes less than 45% of monthly income. According to the Paying for Senior Care index for 2026, “the cost of living in Green Bay is on average around 20% cheaper than the national average, with housing and transportation costs significantly lower.”

Wisconsin does not tax Social Security retirement benefits, confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in its January 2026 tax guide. That means retirees keep their full federal check every month.

Des Moines, Iowa: A state capital with parkland and tax relief

Des Moines operates with living expenses 13.4% below the national average, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index for Q2 2026. The average monthly rent is $1,103.

Iowa does not tax Social Security income. The state is also reducing its individual income tax rate toward a flat structure, with rates projected significantly lower than just a few years ago, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue’s 2026 tax publication.

The Milken Institute ranked Des Moines among the top 100 large U.S. metro areas for successful aging in its November 2025 report. The city offers 4,000 acres of parkland, a large botanical garden, and grocery costs below the national average.

Tulsa, Oklahoma: The lowest statewide cost of living in the continental U.S.

No city on this list offers a more dramatic affordability advantage. Oklahoma leads the 2026 affordability ranking with a cost-of-living index of 85.5, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s February 2026 data. That means a retired couple spending $4,000 per month in California could replicate that lifestyle in Tulsa for roughly $3,420.

The cost of living in Tulsa is 8% lower than the national average. Housing is 18% cheaper than the U.S. average, with an average monthly rent of $1,013, per RentCafe’s April 2026 rental report. Groceries run about 3% below average, and healthcare services cost approximately 1% less than the national benchmark.

According to a GOBankingRates analysis published in March 2026, “the total savings needed to fund retirement in Oklahoma is $735,284 — compared to $1,110,019 in Arizona.” That is a gap of over $374,000. Oklahoma has no state tax on Social Security benefits.

What to have in mind

For retirees drawing exactly the average Social Security check of $2,081 per month, these three cities offer something coastal metros no longer provide: a realistic retirement on federal benefits alone. Moving involves family and personal preferences. But purely by the numbers, Green Bay, Des Moines, and Tulsa turn a modest federal check into a sustainable monthly budget. Seniorsite made a list of 25 cities for affordable retirement, in case these three are not what you’re looking for