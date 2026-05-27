Social Security benefits could increase 4%: Is that good news?

— What the upcoming COLA increase mean for your Social Security check

2027 Social Security COLA projection jumps to 3.9% as inflation accelerates, but higher Medicare Part B premiums will reduce the net increase for most beneficiaries

The projected cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits in 2027 jumped sharply to 3.9% in May 2026, up from a steady estimate of 2.8% just one month earlier, according to

The projected cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits in 2027 jumped sharply to 3.9% in May 2026, up from a steady estimate of 2.8% just one month earlier, according to the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan advocacy group that tracks benefit trends for older Americans.

That single-month shift of 1.1 percentage points is unusual and reflects a broader inflationary surge that analysts say caught many forecasters off guard.

What triggered the COLA jump

The catalyst was April 2026 Consumer Price Index data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI-W, which is the specific inflation gauge the Social Security Administration uses to calculate annual benefit increases — just web up to 3.9% over the prior year, up from 3.3% in March.

Categories that moved hardest include home heating oil, gasoline, coffee, fresh vegetables and tomatoes, according to independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson, who raised her own 2027 COLA forecast to 4.2% based on the same dataset. Just a few months earlier, Johnson’s estimate had been 1.7%.

“With inflation rising back toward the highs of the early 2020s, many seniors say the cost of essentials continues to outpace their monthly budgets,” the TSCL stated in its May 12 forecast update.

What the numbers mean for retirees

The average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers stood at $2,081.16 in April 2026, according to the SSA’s April Monthly Statistical Snapshot. A 3.9% COLA would add roughly $81.17 to that figure, bringing the average check to approximately $2,162.33.

If Johnson’s 4.2% estimate proves accurate, the average retired worker would gain about $87.41 per month. Workers receiving disability benefits (SSDI) and survivor beneficiaries would see smaller but meaningful increases — $68.66 and $68.27 per month, respectively.

Taken together, the projection would affect approximately 71 million Social Security beneficiaries and 8 million Supplemental Security Income recipients.

How this COLA increase compares historically

A confirmed 4.2% COLA would rank as the fourth-largest benefit increase in 36 years, behind only the 5.8% adjustment in 2009, the 5.9% in 2022 and the 8.7% surge in 2023 — the highest in four decades.

For context, the 2026 COLA was 2.8%, the 2025 adjustment was 2.5% and the 2024 increase was 3.2%. The trajectory suggests benefits are moving in step with an inflation environment that, while below the 2022 peak, has proven stickier than many economists anticipated.

The Medicare offset that reduces the net gain

A higher COLA doesn’t automatically translate into more money in hand. Medicare Part B premiums — which cover outpatient services and are typically deducted directly from Social Security checks — are also heading higher.

According to the 2025 Medicare Trustees Report, the standard monthly Part B premium is projected to reach $218.60 in 2027, up from $202.90 in 2026. The Part B deductible would rise to $305, from $283 today. That’s a premium increase of roughly $15.70 per month before the COLA adds anything.

Part B premiums have risen by 5.9% in 2024, 5.9% in 2025 and 9.7% in 2026, according to Motley Fool’s analysis of SSA data. Those increases have consistently outpaced COLA adjustments in recent years.

When the official COLA will be confirmed

The Social Security Administration calculates the official COLA by averaging CPI-W readings for July, August and September of the current year and comparing that figure to the same three-month average from the prior year. The SSA typically announces the result in mid-October.

That means five more months of inflation data will shape the final number. Alex Moore, statistician for the Senior Citizens League, noted that the current estimate is “up quite a bit from earlier in the year, when our projection generally sat between 2% and 3%.” Fast-rising oil prices, he added, could push inflation — and the COLA — even higher before summer ends.