With Christmas just a week away, millions of American families are checking their EBT cards, hoping the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits) deposit has arrived to help cover holiday groceries. For most, the money is already there—deposited quietly in the first half of December. But in nearly twenty states, the staggered payment schedules mean some households are still waiting as of today.

The delays aren’t technical glitches, so, the SNAP schedules are moving, so far, as expected. They’re built into each state’s distribution system, designed years ago to avoid overwhelming grocery stores and banks all at once. In practice, though, they leave lower-income families in a familiar limbo: planning meals around a calendar they didn’t choose.

Still Waiting on SNAP? It Could Be Coming This Week

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the SNAP food stamps program, lets states set their own rollout dates. Most finish early in the month, but a handful stretch into the third and even fourth week. As of this evening, these states still have active payment windows:

Alabama (payments continue through December 23)

(payments continue through December 23) Delaware (through December 23)

(through December 23) Florida (through December 28)

(through December 28) Georgia (through December 23)

(through December 23) Illinois (through December 20)

(through December 20) Indiana (through December 23)

(through December 23) Kentucky (through December 19)

(through December 19) Louisiana (through December 23)

(through December 23) Maryland (through December 23)

(through December 23) Michigan (through December 21)

(through December 21) Mississippi (through December 21)

(through December 21) Missouri (through December 22)

(through December 22) New Mexico (through December 20)

(through December 20) North Carolina (through December 21)

(through December 21) Ohio (through December 20)

(through December 20) South Carolina (through December 19)

Carolina (through December 19) Tennessee (through December 20)

(through December 20) Texas (through December 28)

(through December 28) Washington (through December 20)

In states like Florida and Texas, where payments run all the way to the 28th, some recipients won’t see funds until after Christmas. Advocates say the late timing hits hardest during the holidays, when food prices spike and children are home from school needing extra meals.

Maximum SNAP Benefits in December 2025

Meanwhile, the new fiscal year that began in October brought a modest cost-of-living adjustment to maximum benefit levels. The increases—tied to inflation in the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan—are smaller than the pandemic-era boosts but still welcome for households stretched thin by lingering grocery inflation. For fiscal year 2026, the maximum monthly allotments in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. are:

1 person: $298

$298 2 persons: $546

$546 3 persons: $785

$785 4 persons: $994

$994 5 persons: $1,183

$1,183 6 persons: $1,421

$1,421 7 persons: $1,571

$1,571 8 persons: $1,789

$1,789 Each additional person: +$218

Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands receive higher amounts to account for elevated food costs. The minimum benefit for one- and two-person households remains $24 in most cases.

Eligibility Requirements to Tighten for SNAP Recipients

The bigger story, however, may be the tightening eligibility rules that took effect alongside the new benefit levels. Congress, in a narrow bipartisan deal last summer, expanded work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents, which are now called ABAWDs in policy circles.

The age ceiling rose from 54 to 64, and exemptions that once shielded veterans, formerly fostered youth, and homeless individuals were largely removed. Parents with children over 14 also lost automatic waivers in many cases.

Critics, including the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, warn that thousands could lose benefits entirely after three months if they cannot document 80 hours of work or training per month. Supporters argue the changes encourage employment and reduce long-term dependency.

State agencies are still rolling out (and determining how to implement) the new requirements, and early data suggest uneven impacts. Urban areas with robust job-training programs report fewer disruptions; rural counties with limited public transportation are seeing higher rates of time-limit sanctions.