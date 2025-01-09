The United States Department of Agriculture payment schedule for SNAP confirms that Guam will send Food Stamps worth up to $2,588 through January 10, 2025. This will be the largest benefit payment for families of 8 in Guam. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase that took effect on October 1, 2024, they are slightly higher than in 2024.

An individual on SNAP benefits in Guam can receive up to $431. The 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia will issue payments of up to $292 for individuals and up to $1,756 for 8-member families. On average, Food Stamps will be about $199 for 1 person and about $1,317 for 8. Guam will send payment to recipients whose Social Security Number ends in 9 and 0. Check will be due on January 9th and January 10th respectively.

SNAP payments left in January 2025

According to USDA, there are 38 States that have not finished sending Food Stamps yet in January. Therefore, check when SNAP benefits will be sent in the States you are currently living.

Alabama: January 4-23

Arizona: January 1-13

Arkansas: January 4-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Indiana: January 5-23

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

Nevada: January 1-10

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: January 1-9

North Carolina: January 3-21

Ohio: January 2-20

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days

South Carolina: January 1-10

South Dakota: January 10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Guam: January 1-10

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: January 1-10

Can I apply for SNAP benefits and receive them in January?

Although SNAP applications usually take up to one month to get approval or not, there are some exceptions. Some Americans may qualify for Expedited SNAP payments.

This is only possible when you meet certain requirements and are facing severe food insecurity. That is you are experiencing an emergency situation. In most cases, those who qualify for Expedited SNAP benefits can receive them within 5 days.

To qualify for SNAP payments your cash, bank accounts, and monthly income are lower than the money you need for mortgage, rent plus utility costs. Or you could also qualify if your monthly income is less than $150 and you have less than $100 on hand (cash or bank account). Certain migrant farm workers may also qualify.