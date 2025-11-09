CalFresh beneficiaries in California began receiving their full November payments on their EBT cards from today on, following a court order compelling the Trump administration to reinstate SNAP payments. This distribution comes amid a partial federal government shutdown and a last-minute appeal filed by the White House with the Supreme Court, which seeks to block the measure, citing budget risks.

42 million Americans, include Californian CalFresh beneficiaries, rely on the “food stamps” payments to make ends meet by the end of the month, in order to bring fresh, nutritious food to their tables. This is why the allotments are so important: to keep them away from hunger.

CalFresh updates: Money starts to be sent to EBT Cards

The conflict began on October 28, when Governor Gavin Newsom and attorneys general from 24 states sued the Trump administration for withholding $1.1 billion in CalFresh benefits for California, a program that supports 5.5 million vulnerable residents, including low-income families, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The lawsuit argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) violated the law by suspending November SNAP/CalFresh payments due to the government shutdown, which stemmed from disagreements in Congress over the debt ceiling and budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

A federal judge in Rhode Island issued an emergency order on October 31, requiring full funding by November 7, with daily penalties for noncompliance. The USDA initially planned to release only 65% ​​of the funds, which would have resulted in reduced and delayed payments. However, after the First Circuit Court of Appeals denied a stay this morning, the states proceeded with the full distribution.

Maximum CalFresh/SNAP Benefit A

mounts for Fiscal Year 2026

The reinstated payments correspond to Fiscal Year 2026 (FY 2026), which began on October 1, 2025, and extends through September 30, 2026. CalFresh, the state version of the federal SNAP program, adjusts its maximum benefit amounts annually according to the USDA’s Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

The next amounts you’ll see in the chart represent the maximum monthly benefit for eligible households in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, and serve as a benchmark for California recipients, who receive 100% federal funding once approved.

Household Size Maximum Monthly Allotment (USD) 1 person $298 2 people $546 3 people $785 4 people $994 5 people $1,183 6 people $1,421 7 people $1,571 8 people $1,789 Each additional person + $218

These amounts contemplate a 2.7% increase over FY 2025-2026, driven by inflation in food and housing. However, actual beneficiaries receive amounts adjusted based on their income and deductible expenses, meaning many households receive less than the maximum. In California, where the cost of living is high, these benefits cover, on average, 40-50% of a typical household’s monthly food needs.

CalFresh benefits are disbursed from the 1st to the 10th day of every month: in this exceptional case, some delayed funds will be arriving in the upcoming days.

Local Responses: Emergency Measures in the Counties

At the state level, the federal impasse has prompted immediate action in several counties. In Monterey, more than 51,000 residents began seeing November funds on their EBT cards this morning, according to local officials, with partial payments expected next week as a precaution. “It provides temporary stability, but volatility persists,” County Supervisor Mary Adams said during a press conference.

In Sacramento, where 270,000 people rely on CalFresh, full benefits are now being loaded onto EBT cards, the result of a successful state lawsuit. Kern County, in the Central Valley, confirmed full payments for tens of thousands of farming families, in compliance with court orders.

In Contra Costa (Danville-San Ramon region), the Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency and allocated $21 million from the General Fund to purchase prepaid debit cards for food assistance, benefiting 107,000 recipients. “Our communities cannot wait for resolutions from Washington; we act out of necessity,” said Supervisor Ann Schwab.

In South Los Angeles, food pantries have increased their operations by 30% this week, with organizations like St. John’s Well Child & Family Center extending shifts and appealing for donations. “The closure not only disrupts services but also impacts the safety of families,” said Executive Director Monique I. Mayfield.