If you rely on SNAP benefits to put food on your table, there’s good news this fiscal year. For the period between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, the maximum monthly amounts for the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., were set at $298 for a one-person household, $994 for a family of four, and $1,789 for a household of eight.

However, you must remember that these are the limits: the actual benefit that each family receives is calculated by subtracting 30% of their net income from the maximum amount corresponding to their household size, so the final figure varies considerably from house to house.

That said, with those numbers now clear in mind, the million-dollar question for many remains: exactly when will that money arrive on their card? Below is the confirmed payment schedule for March 2026 in all states.

SNAP Payment Schedule – March 2026 (All States)

Every state has a different schedule, depending on what their respective SNAP populations require, and on the systems and capabilities the local agencies have. In this alphabetic list, find your state and discover what’s the range of dates is and what the arrangement criteria are (case number, surname, SSN, ID number, and others):

Alabama – from March 1 to 23 (according to case number)

Alaska – March 1st (all on the same day)

Arizona – from March 1st to 13th (according to surname)

Arkansas – from March 4 to 13 (according to SSN)

California – from March 1 to 10 (depending on case number)

Colorado – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

Connecticut – from March 1st to 3rd (depending on case number)

Delaware – from March 2nd to 23rd (according to surname)

Florida – from March 1 to 28 (according to case number)

Georgia – from March 5 to 23 (according to ID number)

Hawaii – from March 3rd to 5th (according to surname)

Idaho – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

Illinois – from March 1 to 20 (depending on case number)

Indiana – from March 5 to 23 (depending on case number)

Iowa – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

Kansas – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

Kentucky – from March 1st to 19th (according to surname)

Louisiana – from March 1 to 23 (according to SSN)

Maine – from March 10 to 14 (according to surname)

Maryland – from March 4 to 23 (according to surname)

Massachusetts – from March 1 to 14 (according to SSN)

Michigan – from March 3 to 21 (according to surname)

Minnesota – from March 4 to 13 (depending on case number)

Mississippi – from March 4 to 21 (according to SSN)

Missouri – from March 1st to 22nd (according to surname)

Montana – from March 2nd to 6th (according to surname)

Nebraska – from March 1st to 5th (according to surname)

Nevada – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

New Hampshire – March 5 (all on the same day)

New Jersey – from March 1st to 5th (depending on case number)

New Mexico – from March 1 to 20 (according to SSN)

New York – from March 1 to 9 (according to case number)

North Carolina – from March 3 to 21 (according to SSN)

North Dakota – March 1st (all on the same day)

Ohio – from March 2nd to 20th (depending on case number)

Oklahoma – from March 1st to 10th (according to surname)

Oregon – from March 1 to 9 (according to SSN)

Pennsylvania – from March 3 to 14 (depending on case number)

Rhode Island – March 1st (all on the same day)

South Carolina – from March 1 to 19 (according to case number)

South Dakota – March 10 (all on the same day)

Tennessee – from March 1st to 20th (according to surname)

Texas – from March 1 to 28 (according to EDG number)

Utah – March 5, 11 or 15 (depending on case number)

Vermont – March 1st (all on the same day)

Virginia – from March 1 to 7 (depending on case number)

Washington – from March 1 to 20 (depending on case number)

West Virginia – from March 1st to 9th (according to surname)

Wisconsin – from March 1 to 15 (depending on case number)

Wyoming – from March 1st to 4th (according to surname)

Did your SNAP Payment Not Arrive? Here’s What to Do

Before you panic, there are concrete steps to follow if your benefit does not appear on your card on the expected date: Check your EBT balance through your state’s app, official website, or by calling the number on the back of your card. Read any letters or notifications you’ve received from your SNAP office, as many delays are explained in correspondence that sometimes goes unnoticed.

Verify that your recertification is complete. This is one of the most common reasons why payments are stopped or delayed. If you didn’t renew your eligibility on time, the system may automatically pause your benefits.

Now, confirm that your personal and payment information is up-to-date. A change in address, income, or household composition that has not been reported may cause delays or disruptions.

Visit or call your local SNAP office if the problem persists after trying the above. You can find the nearest office on the official U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) website. If the situation is urgent, and you lack access to food, specifically ask about SNAP emergency benefits; many people qualify without realizing it.