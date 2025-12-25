Get ready for a major shift in how SNAP benefits operates come 2026. The program is on track for its biggest overhaul in years, thanks to a mix of new federal rules and state-level tweaks. These aren’t just minor adjustments; they’re poised to fundamentally change what you can buy and who can qualify for benefits.

A huge point of contention is the push to ban so-called “junk food.” States are gaining more power to block purchases of sugary sodas, candy, and energy drinks with SNAP dollars.

The word is that at least 18 states will have these restrictions in place by 2026, a move that’s sparked serious debate about nutrition and government overreach. On another front, the rules are tightening for able-bodied adults without kids, known as ABAWDs.

SNAP Benefits Updates: What to Know

Thanks to the 2025 “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed by President Donald Trump, the work mandate now applies to people up to age 64, requiring at least 80 hours a month of work or training. Lots of previous exemptions—for folks experiencing homelessness, veterans, and young adults aging out of foster care—have been scrapped.

With all these new hoops to jump through, 2026 is shaping up to be a chaotic year for millions of SNAP recipients. Throw in a potential nationwide push for mass recertification to root out fraud, and it’s clear that staying on SNAP will require navigating a much more complex and demanding system.

Many recipients will find themselves having to repeatedly prove they still qualify in the face of these stricter standards.

SNAP calendars in all states

Each state and territory establishes its own monthly schedule for issuing SNAP benefits. These schedules are typically based on the beneficiary’s case number, the first letter of their last name, or other criteria, as needed and possible in each state.

These are the calendars of monthly reports published by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). It is important to check with your local state agency to confirm the exact date, as adjustments may occur due to holidays.

Alabama: From the 4th to the 23rd of January .

From the 4th to the 23rd of . Alaska: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Arizona: From the 1st to the 13th of January .

From the 1st to the 13th of . Arkansas: From the 4th to the 13th of January .

From the 4th to the 13th of . California: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Colorado: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Connecticut: From the 1st to the 3rd of January .

From the 1st to the 3rd of . Delaware: The 2nd of January .

The 2nd of . District of Columbia: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Florida: From the 1st to the 28th of January (depending on the number of cases).

From the 1st to the 28th of (depending on the number of cases). Georgia: From the 5th to the 23rd of January .

From the 5th to the 23rd of . Hawaii: The 3rd of January .

The 3rd of . Idaho: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Illinois: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Indiana: From the 5th to the 23rd of January .

From the 5th to the 23rd of . Iowa: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Kansas: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Kentucky: From the 1st to the 19th of January (based on the last digit of the case number).

From the 1st to the 19th of (based on the last digit of the case number). Louisiana: From the 1st to the 14th of January .

From the 1st to the 14th of . Maine: From the 10th to the 14th of January .

From the 10th to the 14th of . Maryland: From the 4th to the 23rd of January .

From the 4th to the 23rd of . Massachusetts: From the 5th to the 23rd of January .

From the 5th to the 23rd of . Michigan: From the 3rd to the 21st of January .

From the 3rd to the 21st of . Minnesota: From the 4th to the 13th of January .

From the 4th to the 13th of . Mississippi: From the 4th to the 21st of January .

From the 4th to the 21st of . Missouri: From the 1st to the 22nd of January .

From the 1st to the 22nd of . Montana: From the 2nd to the 6th of January .

From the 2nd to the 6th of . Nebraska: From the 1st to the 5th of January .

From the 1st to the 5th of . Nevada: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . New Hampshire: The 5th of January .

The 5th of . New Jersey: From the 1st to the 5th of January .

From the 1st to the 5th of . New Mexico: From the 1st to the 20th of January .

From the 1st to the 20th of . New York: From the 1st to the 14th of January .

From the 1st to the 14th of . North Carolina: From the 3rd to the 21st of January .

From the 3rd to the 21st of . North Dakota: The 1st of January .

The 1st of . Ohio: From the 2nd to the 20th of January (based on the last digit of the case number).

From the 2nd to the 20th of (based on the last digit of the case number). Oklahoma: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . Oregon: From the 1st to the 9th of January .

From the 1st to the 9th of . Pennsylvania: From the 3rd to the 14th of January .

From the 3rd to the 14th of . Rhode Island: From the 1st to the 4th of January .

From the 1st to the 4th of . South Carolina: From the 1st to the 10th of January .

From the 1st to the 10th of . South Dakota: The 10th of January .

The 10th of . Tennessee: From the 1st to the 20th of January .

From the 1st to the 20th of . Texas: From the 1st to the 28th of January (depending on the number of cases).

From the 1st to the 28th of (depending on the number of cases). Utah: From the 5th to the 11th of January .

From the 5th to the 11th of . Vermont: From the 1st to the 9th of January .

From the 1st to the 9th of . Virginia: From the 1st to the 7th of January .

From the 1st to the 7th of . Washington: From the 1st to the 20th of January .

From the 1st to the 20th of . West Virginia: From the 1st to the 9th of January .

From the 1st to the 9th of . Wisconsin: From the 1st to the 15th of January .

From the 1st to the 15th of . Wyoming: The 1st of January .

The 1st of . Guam: The 1st of January .

The 1st of . U.S. Virgin Islands: The 1st of January .

The 1st of . Puerto Rico: (PAN Program) Between the 4th and 22nd of January.

Maximum SNAP Benefits in January

The maximum SNAP benefit amounts for fiscal year 2026, effective October 1, 2025, reflect a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that slightly increases most allowances.

For the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, the maximum benefit for a family of four is set at $994 per month. This increase, while modest, is intended to help families cope with rising food prices.

Maximum allowances vary depending on household size. For a single person, the maximum amount is approximately $291 per month. For a two-person household, the figure is around $535. A three-person household can receive up to $766, while the aforementioned maximum of $994 applies to a four-person household.

Furthermore, a five-person household has a cap of approximately $1,182, a six-person household $1,420, a seven-person household $1,578, and finally, an eight-person household can receive a maximum of around $1,804 per month.