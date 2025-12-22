Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits are still waiting on their December deposits, yet it’s not an issue or any problem. The holiday season of 2025 will bring a timely financial delivery, marking a smooth transition into a new year with increased support.

This year, the calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA) comes with one payment will arrive on Christmas Eve, providing essential funds right before the celebration of the birth of Jesus (or the visit of Santa, you pick what you like the most for this beautiful night).

December Social Security Calendar: It’s Close to Be a Wrap

The SSA pays benefits to retirees, individuals with disabilities, and surviving family members who budget around these predictable dates. Understanding the precise schedule for late December 2025 and all of January 2026 is not just a matter of planning; it is a critical component of financial stability for recipients.

The Christmas Eve payment, scheduled for Wednesday, December 24, 2025, is a standard disbursement under the SSA’s published schedule, not a special holiday bonus. It will be issued to a specific group of beneficiaries: those who receive SSA retirement, Disability Insurance (SSDI), or survivor benefits and whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Other Benefits Already Paid

Other beneficiaries have already received their December funds earlier in the month according to the same birthdate-based schedule. Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month were paid on Wednesday, December 10. Those born between the 11th and 20th received their deposit on Wednesday, December 17.

A distinct historical group, consisting of individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997, continues to receive payments on the traditional schedule, which delivered their December check on the 3rd of the month.

The amounts deposited are substantial and form the bedrock of many household budgets. According to the latest data from the SSA, the average monthly benefit for a retired worker is approximately $2,013. For disabled workers receiving SSDI, the average is about $1,588, while the average monthly benefit for widows, widowers, and other survivors is around $1,576.

A Last Payment on December 31st

A unique twist in the year-end schedule involves recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). SSI is a separate program administered by the SSA that provides financial aid to aged, blind, and disabled individuals with very limited income and resources.

The standard SSI payment date is the first of each month. However, when the first falls on a weekend or federal holiday—as January 1, 2026, does—the payment is legally required to be issued on the preceding business day. Consequently, the SSA will disburse the January 2026 SSI payment on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Let’s See January Social Security Payments

Looking ahead to January 2026, the standard payment schedule for Social Security retirement, survivor, and SSDI benefits resumes in full. The calendar is already specified and follows the same pattern based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month can expect their payment on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Those born between the 11th and 20th will be paid on Wednesday, January 21. Finally, beneficiaries with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st will receive their funds on Wednesday, January 28.

As always, individuals who started receiving benefits before May 1997 will be paid on Friday, January 2, 2026. As previously established, the SSI payment for January will have already been distributed on December 31, 2025.

When Will I See the COLA 2026 Increment?

A significant piece of financial news for the coming year is the official Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). The SSA has confirmed that benefits will increase by 2.8% starting with the payments for January 2026. This annual adjustment is not a discretionary raise but an automatic calculation tied to the inflation data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from the third quarter of the year.

The purpose is to protect the purchasing power of Social Security and SSI benefits against erosion by inflation. For a retiree receiving the average benefit of $2,013, a 2.8% COLA translates to an increase of roughly $56 per month, bringing the new average to about $2,069.