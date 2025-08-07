Social Security payments for August 2025 will follow the same schedule as the remaining months. These payments are published in advance by the administration and can be found in the PDF document published by the SSA.

As usual, payments for retirees, SSDI, and widows are made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month. In addition to these payments, SSI is paid on the first day of each month, and payments to retirees who retired before 1997 are made on the third day of each month. In total, there are five payments made each month.

The next payment will be for pensioners born between the 1st and 10th of any month

In order for the administration to organize and control your payments, they are divided into three groups. The first group is those born between the 1st and 10th of each month. They receive their Social Security payment on the second Wednesday of each month. In this case, the next payment will be made on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

If your birthday is later in the month, your payment may be made on the third or fourth Wednesday of the month. In August, those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on August 20, and those born between the 21st and 31st will receive their payment on August 27.

Payments are received by direct deposit, and if you have not received your check within three days, please contact your Social Security office.

This information is available on the Social Security Administration website and has been used by our journalists to write this article.