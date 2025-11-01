The U.S. federal government shutdown reached its 31st day on October 31, 2025. This shutdown affects federal agencies and leaves workers unpaid. It also endangers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP provides food benefits to low-income households all over the country, including territories like US Virgin Islands or Guam.

On November 1, 2025, if the shutdown continues, November benefits will not be issued. This impacts 42 million SNAP recipients. October benefits, issued earlier using prior fiscal year funds, remain available. Recipients can use them until depleted.

SNAP distributes $99 billion each year. Funds go to purchases at grocery stores. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) controls these payments. USDA states that without new funding, November payments stop. In Massachusetts, officials inform recipients about using October funds first. They focus on essential items like dairy and grains. This preparation helps delay shortages.

What’s gonna happen with my SNAP benefits?

President Donald Trump called on congressional Republicans to end the Senate filibuster. He wants them to approve funding without delay. This would stop the shutdown. Republican leaders have opposed this approach until now. Trump posted on social media that Congress should prioritize public needs over party disputes. Democrats claim the administration withholds emergency food stamps funds. Republicans blame Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for rejecting funding bills.

In 2018, during a prior shutdown, the Trump administration used reserve funds for SNAP. The USDA now says those funds cannot cover regular November payments. A federal judge in Boston, Indira Talwani, reviewed this policy on October 30, 2025. She questioned its legality during a court hearing. A decision may come later today. If approved, it could require partial funding. This would target households with children or disabilities first.

Senators left Washington on October 30, 2025, without an agreement. Many federal workers, now SNAP users due to unpaid salaries, struggle with bills. Congress has seen 13 Republican attempts to pass funding extensions. Democrats blocked them. Democrats require protections for health and nutrition programs in any bill.

No food stamps for November? What’s coming next

New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance notifies households about October benefits. They prepare local funding options for emergencies. Connecticut issues alerts for extended EBT card use at approved stores. Minnesota has paused November SNAP payments. However, their MFIP cash program for families continues.

These state actions provide limited support. Elderly residents in Chicago and veterans in Atlanta face budget shortfalls before Thanksgiving. Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warn of travel disruptions. Airports operate with reduced staff. Federal roads lack maintenance. This adds costs for holiday travel.

SNAP interruptions reduce spending at local stores. This affects jobs in food distribution. Feeding America reports a 15% rise in helpline calls since the shutdown started. Daily economic losses from the shutdown reach $1-2 billion overall.

Possible options for SNAP recipients

If you’re on SNAP and your November benefits were suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown as of November 1, 2025, the first thing you should do is make the most of whatever benefits you still have left in October, which were provided using last year’s money and are still yours to take until they’re gone.

Save up the essentials like nonperishable staples rice, beans, canned vegetables, peanut butter and such so you can stretch out your EBT card as much as you can, and try to go for at least two weeks worth. Call your state’s SNAP office right away through their hotline or their website for sure OTDA in New York at 1-800-342-3009, or visit Mass.gov for Massachusetts residents.

Confirm your status and check with them if they might have any emergency extensions or waivers in place. Several other states like Connecticut and Minnesota have already started to turn on local backup funds, which might make it so you’re able to get at least some partial reimbursement or delayed issuance of benefits.

Get in touch with community resources: Feeding America’s network of food banks have seen a 15% increase in need and can help get you needed food to the pantry today. Find one near you through their app or call 211, the national helpline that can help with crises.

Beyond food at the moment, consider layered safety nets that can hold you over until a fix is reached, which could be as soon as early November if bipartisan talks continue or the impending Boston federal court ruling on the partial USDA funding goes through.

Federal workers: their options

If you’re a federal worker losing out on your paychecks, you can also apply for unemployment benefits through your state’s labor department as many qualify for faster processing in times like these, and a weekly payout of $300 – $500 can help with groceries. Non-profits like the National Council on Aging are already providing SNAP specific advocacy, including free legal help if you are denied assistance.

Apps like Too Good To Go or Flashfood connect you to deeply discounted excess food from grocers at 50% – 70% off. Finally, make your voice heard by emailing or calling your congressional representatives templates are available on sites like the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and make a push for a continuing resolution to keep SNAP safe.