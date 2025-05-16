The Social Security Administration can pay retirement benefits while you are working. However, the Agency will have to figure out how much to deduct from your monthly payments. That is why it is important to know what the Administration counts as earnings. As a matter of fact, SSA only counts your net earnings if you are self-employed or the wages you make from your job.

Also, Social Security includes vacation pay, commissions, and bonuses. Therefore, these are all the things you should take into account to see if it is worth working while on retirement benefits, or if it is best to simply retire. Bear in mind that there are some things that SSA does not take into account, so let’s learn about them.

What Social Security doesn’t count when on retirement benefits & working

If you are thinking about working while you are receiving Social Security retirement benefits, you should kwno the Agency does not count:

interest

investment income

annuities

pensions

veteran benefits

other U.S. government or military retirement benefits

Some people may not know that “your benefits may increase when you work”. There is a simple reason why this will happen and that is also good to be aware of.

Working while on Social Security retirement benefits

The thing is, you will continue to pay Social Security taxes when you continue to work, even if you are receiving retirement benefits. So, if you are working in a job covered by SSA, you will continue to pay taxes.

For your information, the Administration will check your record every year. Then, they will decide whether the additional earnings you had will increase your Social Security benefits or not.

Those retirees who continue to work and have paid enough taxes to increase their benefits will get a letter from the SSA. In this letter, Social Security will inform you of the new amount.

Source: https://www.ssa.gov/faqs/en/questions/KA-01921.html