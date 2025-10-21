If you get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’ll for sure find a a second payment in October 2025, but, don’t worry: it’s not an error, and it’s not extra money. This happens because of a simple scheduling rule the Social Security Administration (SSA) follows.

Here’s the quick explanation: SSI payments normally go out on the first of each month. But if the first is a weekend or holiday, the SSA pays you on the previous business day.

The SSI schedule change that moves it all

In October 2025, you got your regular payment on Wednesday, October 1st. Then, because November 1st falls on a Saturday, the SSA sent your November payment early, on Friday, October 31st. That’s why you saw two deposits in October. This isn’t bonus money; it’s just your November payment arriving early. This same thing happened in February 2024.

The SSA does this to make sure you have your money when you need it, especially since many rely on these funds for essentials like food and rent.

A quick look at SSI and the COLA 2026

It helps to understand what SSI is. It’s a federal program that provides money to people who are aged, blind, or disabled and have very limited income and resources. It’s based on need, not your work history.

Every year, SSI benefits get a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to help them keep up with inflation. The COLA for 2026 is on the way, but there’s a delay.

The official announcement was expected around October 15, 2025. However, due to a partial government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has delayed releasing the key inflation data needed to calculate it. The new announcement date is now expected around October 24, 2025, or possibly later if the shutdown continues. We’ll have to wait for the official word to see how much benefits will increase next year.

How to apply for SSI benefits in 2025

The most popular way to apply in 2025 is still online through the Social Security Administration’s website. You can start your application from the comfort of your home, at any time that works for you. The website will guide you through the process, letting you save your progress and come back to it if you need to gather more information.

If you’re not comfortable with the online process or don’t have reliable internet access, don’t worry. You can always call the SSA directly at 1-800-772-1213 to start your application over the phone. A representative can schedule an appointment for you, answer preliminary questions, and even help you get the ball rolling.

For those who prefer a face-to-face conversation, you can also schedule an appointment to visit your local Social Security office. They can walk you through the paperwork in person, which can be really helpful if your situation is complex.