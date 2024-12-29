The 2025 COLA increase has already arrived, so all the upcoming payments will include it. SSI recipients have benefited from a 2.5% extra per month. Many recipients may have thought that there was no payment scheduled this month. Since January 1 was rescheduled for December 31, 2024, due to a Federal Holiday, people may think they must wait until February.

However, February 1 is Saturday and the Social Security Administration cannot arrange payments on the weekend. That is the only reason why your February payment of up to $1,450 will be due on January 31, 2025.

Who will receive $1,450 from SSI?

If you are an eligible married couple and you qualify for the full amount, without reductions, you will get $1,450 on January 31, 2025. Nevertheless, if you are receiving retirement or SSDI payments, you may get less money.

Another possibility is that you are an individual. If you are in that situation, your new payment amount after the 2025 COLA will be up to $967. Keep in mind that it was $1,415 for couples and $943 for individuals in 2024.

Hence, these payments have gone up by 35 dollars and by 24 dollars respectively. An essential person will have a monthly payment of up to $484. up from $472.

What are the requirements to get SSI on January 31, 2025?

In general, to get SSI payments you must have a low income and little to no resources. Thus, if you have earned a great deal of money recently you may see your benefits either reduced or stopped.

What is more, you must:

be blind

have a disability

be at least 65 years old

Do not forget that you must apply and get approval from the Social Security Administration. This Federally funded benefit also has citizenship requirements. So, not everyone qualifies.

If you are an SSI recipient who likes to plan your budget in advance, save this date. February 28 will be when your March 1, 2025, payment will be delivered in the USA.