The Social Security Administration (SSA) has wrapped up the first monthly retirement benefit payment for November, which was made on the second Wednesday of the month (November 12).

This payment, part of the quarterly payment schedule, benefited millions of retirees whose birthdates are among the first 10 days of any month. However, the SSA reminds beneficiaries that the payment schedule continues without interruption, and the next payment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

Who’s next to get their Social Security benefits

This second November payment is for beneficiaries with birthdates between the 11th and 20th of any month. It is estimated that around 20 million people will receive this direct deposit or check, according to the official SSA schedule for 2025.

The third (and final) payment of November will arrive on the 26th, for those born between the 21st and 31st. It is worth noting that, due to the partial federal government shutdown that began in October, Social Security payments remain unaffected, protected by federal law, which alleviates concerns for more than 71 million beneficiaries.

For those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), November has a unique feature: there will be no separate SSI payment this month, as it was moved up to October 31 because November 1 fell on a Saturday. The SSA urges beneficiaries to check their “my Social Security” account online to confirm deposits and avoid confusion.

Maximum payments in effect: the top is $4,018 per month

Amid these monthly payments, it’s worth remembering the maximum benefit amounts in effect as of November 2025. For workers retiring at full retirement age (between 66 and 67 years old, depending on their birth year), the maximum monthly Social Security payment reaches $4,018.

This represents a 2.5% increase compared to 2024, driven by this year’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and is equivalent to more than $48,000 annually. However, this cap only applies to those who have contributed the maximum taxable amount for 35 years of their working life, a rare scenario.

COLA 2026: A 2.8% increase to compensate inflation

For those who delay retirement until age 70, benefits can increase by up to 24%, exceeding $5,000 per month in some cases. For disability (SSDI), the maximum is approximately $3,900 per month. These limits reflect inflation adjustments to past earnings calculations, and the SSA emphasizes that most retirees receive an average of $1,920 per month, underscoring the importance of planning ahead.

Looking ahead, the SSA recently announced the 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) at 2.8%, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) from the third quarter of 2024 to 2025. This increase, slightly higher than the 2.5% increase in 2025, will benefit 75 million Americans, raising the average retirement benefit by about $56 per month starting in January 2026, or $672 per year.

The COLA announcement was delayed

The announcement, delayed by the government shutdown, raises the maximum full-age payment to $4,152 per month (up from $4,018 in 2025) and adjusts the taxable income threshold to $184,500.

For SSI recipients, the increase takes effect on December 31, 2025. The SSA will begin sending notifications by mail in December, or they can be viewed online. Experts note that while COLA mitigates the erosion of purchasing power, beneficiaries must supplement their income to cope with persistent inflationary pressures.