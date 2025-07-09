The average payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $2,002 as of May 2025. The Agency claims that retirees could receive their monthly payment from July 9 through July 23, 2025, and there are just three possible paydays for eligible recipients. Thus, some seniors on this benefit from the SSA can receive their money in just a few hours.

In fact, July 9 will be the first round of Wednesday payments for retirees in the United States. This is the payday for those whose birth date is from the 1st through the 10th. That is, for retirees born before the 11th. One thing to take into account is that these retirees cannot be on Supplemental Security Income and can’t have gotten benefits before May 1997.

Why do some retirees get Social Security after July 9?

The only reason why you may have to wait to collect your Social Security payment is the fact that you were born either from the 11th to the 20th or from the 21st to the 31st.

In the first case, those retirees whose birthday is from 11-20 will collect their monthly payment on July 16, 2025. Were you born in the last days of the month? Then, Social Security will issue your payment on July 23, 2025.

For your information, retirees whose payment was issued on July 3 will receive their next retirement benefit on August 1, 2025. Hence, it will be issued in advance because August 3 falls on the weekend.

So as to avoid any delays, the Administration will pay benefits ahead of schedule since banks and SSA offices never open on a Saturday or a Sunday. SSI will also be deposited on August 1, 2025.

Is $2,002 the maximum Social Security payment in July?

Actually, it is not. The maximum Social Security benefit payment amount is $5,108 if you file at the age of 70 and meet other key requirements. At Full Retirement Age, the largest benefit possible is $4,018.

But what if you decide to file for Social Security at the earliest age, 62? In this case, the largest benefit payment for retirees who file at 62 is $2,831. So, it is much closer to the average payment amount for all retired workers.

Anyway, it is important to highlight that early filing at 62 reduces your Social Security payment a great deal. As a consequence, it is not advisable for workers to file so early unless they do not need this money to be able to make ends meet.

All the July payments include the 2025 COLA increase, so they are about 2.5% higher than in 2024. Retirees will not get the new boost until January 1, 2026. SSA will announce the COLA increase figure in mid-October, but retirees must wait for a few months before they see it in their bank accounts.