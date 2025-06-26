Disability benefits are arriving on July 1 (SSI or Supplemental Security Income) and July 3 (SSDI or Social Security Disability Insurance). Some low-income recipients whose resources are low, too, can get both monthly payments. Of course, applications and approval are required to get any of these disability benefits in the United States.

Even if they get funded differently, the Social Security Administration administers both of them. To get SSDI, you must have paid enough payroll taxes and have a qualifying disability, but for SSI, you must meet all the income and resources apart from having a disability, being blind, or being at least 65 years old. Remember to report any health improvement to avoid overpayments.

SSDI payment 2 days after SSI benefits are deposited

If you were born between the 1st and the 31st and started collecting SSDI benefits after April 30, 1997, you do not qualify for the payment on July 3rd unless you are also receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Therefore, all Social Security Disability Insurance recipients on SSI get their direct deposit or check on July 3. If you started collecting Disability Insurance before May 1997, July 3 will also be your payday.

However, if you do not meet the income/resources requirements or you have not applied, you will not collect Supplemental Security Income benefits on the first day of the month.

SSDI recipients whose birthday is from 1-10 will receive their disability payment on July 9. Were you born from the 11th to the 20th? Then, your payday will take place on July 16, 2025. Finally, disability recipients whose birth date is from 21-31 will collect money on July 23, 2025.

SSDI payments of up to $4,018, $1,581 on average

Since getting a disability benefit implies filing sooner than expected because of a medical condition, payments are much lower than those retirement benefits pay.

However, if your disability appears after having worked for 35 years, then you may be able to collect a much higher payment. In fact, those who have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years or longer, who file at the required age and have jobs covered by the SSA, can get $4,018.

If compared to the maximum Social Security retirement payment for those who file at 70, it is $1,090 lower. Those who wait to claim benefits at the age of 70 can receive 8% extra per year they work after Full Retirement Age.

That makes a staggering 24% in just three years of additional work after normal retirement age. For your information, the Full Retirement Age varies for those born before and after 1960.

For instance, if you were born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67. It used to be 65, but it has increased progressively in recent years. If you need to increase your earnings while on SSDI, check the Ticket to Work Program and find out how much you can earn while you get Disability Insurance and for how long.