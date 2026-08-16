Retiring at 62 instead of waiting until full retirement age at 67 costs a worker born in 1960 or later 30% of their monthly Social Security benefit for the rest of their life, according to the reduction table published by the Social Security Administration (SSA). On a benefit worth $2,000 at full retirement age, that is $1,400 instead of $2,000: $600 a month, $7,200 a year, and a gap that never closes, because the reduction is permanent and no birthday afterwards restores it.

Retiring three years early rather than five is not much gentler. The same worker claiming at 64 takes a 20% cut, which turns that $2,000 into $1,600. It is the most consequential financial decision in the entire program, and it is usually made without a calculation. The age you choose sets the figure for life.

How the penalty is built

The reduction is not a flat rate. The SSA applies five ninths of 1% per month for each of the first 36 months claimed before full retirement age, and five twelfths of 1% for every month beyond that.

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For someone with a full retirement age of 67, claiming at 62 means 60 early months: the first 36 cost 20%, the remaining 24 cost another 10%, and the total is the 30% figure. The table changes slightly by birth year, from 25% for those born between 1943 and 1954 to 30% from 1960 onwards, because full retirement age itself moved. The credits needed to qualify at all are a separate question.

The case of a worker who retires three years early

Take a representative case rather than a named one: a full retirement age of 67, a benefit of $2,000 at that age, and a decision to stop working at 64 after a layoff. The 20% reduction sets the payment at $1,600.

Over ten years that is $48,000 not received. And because every annual cost-of-living adjustment is applied to the reduced base, the shortfall widens rather than stabilizes. After the 2.8% COLA that took effect in January 2026, a $2,000 benefit and a $1,600 benefit do not move by the same number of dollars.

The break-even point

Claiming early is not automatically the wrong choice. The early claimant collects for more years, and the arithmetic only turns against them once enough time passes.

Comparing a claim at 62 with one at 67 on the same record, the cumulative totals typically cross somewhere in the late seventies. A beneficiary who does not expect to reach that age, or who has no other income to bridge the gap, may be entirely rational to file early. The mistake is filing without knowing the number.

The part that outlives the retiree

The reduction does not stop at one person. A surviving spouse generally receives up to 100% of what the deceased worker was receiving, so a benefit cut by 30% at 62 also caps what the widow or widower can later collect on that record.

In practice, this is why the claiming decision of the higher-earning partner in a couple carries more weight than the lower-earning one. That figure will eventually be the household’s only Social Security income.

The narrow window to undo it

The SSA does allow one reversal. An application can be withdrawn within 12 months of the first payment, once in a lifetime, and it requires repaying every dollar received, including anything paid to family members on the same record.

After that window closes, the only remaining tool is voluntary suspension, available from full retirement age onward, which stops payments and restarts delayed retirement credits at 8% a year until age 70. It repairs part of the damage. It does not erase it.