Many married, divorced and widowed Americans leave money on the table simply because they do not know spousal and survivor benefits exist. These rules let you collect based on someone else’s work record — sometimes far more than your own — and understanding them can add hundreds of dollars a month to a household in 2026.

Spousal benefits: up to 50%

If you are married, you may be entitled to a spousal benefit worth up to 50% of your husband’s or wife’s full retirement amount. You generally must be at least 62, and if your own benefit is smaller, the SSA tops you up to the higher spousal figure. Claiming before your full retirement age (FRA) permanently reduces the spousal amount.

Divorced? You may still qualify

If your marriage lasted at least 10 years and you are currently unmarried, you can claim on an ex-spouse’s record — and it does not reduce their benefit or affect their current spouse. Many divorced people never realize this option is available to them.

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Survivor benefits: up to 100%

When a spouse dies, the surviving partner can receive up to 100% of the deceased’s benefit. Widows and widowers can start as early as 60 (50 if disabled). A smart strategy is for the lower earner to claim early while the higher earner delays to 70, maximizing the survivor benefit later.

How timing multiplies the value

Because delayed retirement credits raise a benefit up to age 70, the higher earner delaying protects the survivor for life. In 2026 the maximum benefit reaches $5,181 at 70 — and that larger amount can carry over as a survivor benefit.

Check what you are owed

Review both records before either spouse files. To plan well, read the best age to claim, learn how to increase your monthly payment, and check the payment calendar for your deposit dates.

Figures reflect official SSA data for 2026. Confirm your options at ssa.gov.