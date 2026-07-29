Every month, millions of Americans ask the same question: when will my Social Security check arrive? The Social Security Administration (SSA) does not pay everyone on the same day. Instead, it staggers deposits across the month using a fixed system based on your date of birth and how long you have been receiving benefits.

The birth-date rule that sets your payment day

For retirement, survivors and SSDI beneficiaries who started receiving payments after May 1997, the SSA uses three Wednesdays:

Birthdays on the 1st–10th: paid on the second Wednesday of each month.

paid on the of each month. Birthdays on the 11th–20th: paid on the third Wednesday .

paid on the . Birthdays on the 21st–31st: paid on the fourth Wednesday.

For August 2026, that means deposits land on August 12, August 19 and August 26. In September 2026 the Wednesdays fall on the 9th, 16th and 23rd.

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Who gets paid on the 3rd instead

If you began collecting benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), your payment arrives on the 3rd of the month. When the 3rd lands on a weekend or holiday, the SSA pays on the prior business day.

SSI has its own date

SSI is paid on the 1st of each month. Because September 1, 2026 is a business day, SSI recipients receive their next deposit then. When the 1st falls on a weekend, the payment shifts earlier — which is why the August SSI deposit arrived on Friday, July 31, 2026.

How much will your check be?

Amounts reflect the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8%. The average retirement benefit and the maximum — up to $5,181 for those who waited until age 70 — vary widely by work history. SSI pays up to $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple in 2026.

Plan around your deposit

Knowing your date helps you schedule bills and avoid overdrafts. For a full month-by-month breakdown, see our Social Security payment calendar. If you also receive SSI, read why some months bring two SSI deposits, and learn how to increase your monthly payment.

Dates and amounts are based on official SSA rules and the 2026 payment calendar. Confirm your personal payment date at ssa.gov.