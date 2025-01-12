70-year-olds could receive about $2,118 on average in January 2025. However, this average payment could be lower than what some retirees can get at 70. In fact, if you meet all the requirements it could be up to $5,108.

The main requirements to get $5,108 on January 15 or 22 are 4. It is essential to file for Social Security at the age of 70. Also, you must have worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA. If you have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years too, this check will be yours. Of course, as long as you have not collected it yet.

Social Security payday eligibility

Only those retirees whose birthday is from 11-20 will get Social Security on January 15. Remember that for the 2 remaining payments, you can neither be on SSI nor be a recipient since before May 1997.

The last payment, on January 22, will be for retirees who were born from 21-31. It does not matter how old you are to get a payment on January 15 or 22, as long as you file for Social Security and are at least 62 years old.

If you got a monthly payment from the Administration on January 3 or January 8, you will need to wait longer. The first February payment will be due on the third. The first Wednesday payment will be issued on February 12, 2025.

Lower Social Security payments

If you have not been a high earner, your January payment may be closer to an average payment for all workers. As of December 2024, the average payment is $1,927.

Once the 2025 COLA has been included, retirees can receive about $1,976. This means retirees will get about $49 extra per month. The COLA is the way SSA tries to make up for the loss of buying power retirees must face.

Some high earners may have filed at 62 or at Full Retirement Age. That implies they can get a Social Security payment worth $3,831 at 62 and $4,018 at 66 years and 10 months.