The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is a wealth distribution initiative unique to the state of Alaska. This program distributes an annual portion of the profits, in the form of stimulus checks, generated by the Alaska Permanent Fund, a sovereign wealth fund capitalized primarily with oil royalties and a diversified portfolio of financial investments.

The fund was established in 1976 through a constitutional amendment whose main objective was to conserve a portion of the wealth derived from non-renewable natural resources for the benefit of future generations in the state.

Alaska’s 2026 PFD: Key Dates and How to Apply for the Stimulus Checks

Simultaneously, a mechanism was established to provide a direct annual dividend to residents who meet the established criteria. The PFD is not classified as a federal “stimulus check,” similar to those distributed by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in local economic practice, it is often perceived similarly, since its disbursement injects capital directly into the state’s monetary circulation, a phenomenon that various studies have associated with mitigating poverty rates and stimulating domestic consumption.

Eligibility requirements stipulate that the applicant must have maintained residency in Alaska for a full calendar year and not be disqualified due to felony convictions.

How Are the PFD Stimulus Checks Formulated?

The determination of an individual PFD payment is based on a legal formula that considers the average return of the sovereign wealth fund over the past five fiscal years. This calculation follows the Percent of Market Value (POMV) methodology, which establishes a maximum withdrawal limit, traditionally set at 5% of its average market value.

However, the final amount each resident receives is not automatic; it requires a formal determination by the Governor of Alaska and subsequent ratification by the Alaska Legislature during the annual state budget approval process.

This political decision-making process frequently leads to extensive legislative debates centered on the dilemma between authorizing large payments to citizens and allocating a greater proportion of the fund’s income to financing essential public services, such as the education system, road infrastructure, and health and social assistance programs.

Recent Historical Amounts of the PFD

The Permanent Fund Dividend, in recent years (2022 through 2025) can show us what the next checks could be. In 2022, the payment reached $3,284 per person, one of the highest values ​​in the program’s history. This amount included an additional component designated as energy relief.

A considerable reduction was observed in 2023, with the PFD set at $1,312, a decision publicly attributed by authorities to the budgetary pressures facing the state government. The amount for 2024 experienced a partial recovery, set at $1,702 after negotiations in the legislature, although it remained at a level considered moderate.

The payment for the year 2025 marked a historic low in real terms adjusted for inflation, settling at $1,000 per eligible resident, with a total estimated fiscal cost of $635 million for the state. As per of today, the final amount is not yet defined, yet could be known very soon.