Early SNAP payments are always sent in some States. In fact, it is the best way to plan all your monthly grocery expenses. In this way, you know when you should go grocery shopping to be able to use all or part of your Food Stamp payment. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can be saved for the next month, so there is no need to worry about using all of them at the same time.

However, some SNAP recipients prefer to use all the Food Stamps available in order to avoid having them stolen. Keep in mind that some States have not finished delivering benefits to all EBT cards. Therefore, it is important to check the States that continue paying and those that will do so in June. As for the payment amounts, they will depend on the household size, earnings, resources, and other factors.

No more SNAP benefits till June: List of States

In total, 26 States will not send any more SNAP payments in May. The reason is simple: they have already issued all the Food Stamps due from May 1 through May 10.

Alaska: June 1

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New York: June 1 to 9

North Dakota: June 1

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Utah sent benefits on May 5, so these recipients will not collect their next payment until June 5. However, some recipients in Utah will receive their checks on May 11 and May 11.

SNAP payments due from May 11 through May 28

The USDA has confirmed the States and United States territories that deliver Food Stamps after May 10. In total, 24 States will continue issuing food assistance in the upcoming hours and days.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 11 and 15

Washington: May 1 to 20

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

If you live in Florida and Texas, you should know that these are the 2 States where you can receive SNAP benefits later. This is because the last payday in May fall on the 28th.