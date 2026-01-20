The Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefit payment system began the year, as usual, following a monthly payment schedule established several decades ago. This distribution is primarily determined by the beneficiary’s birthdate.

For January 2026, the disbursement sequence goes from the second through the fourth Wednesdays of the month. The flow of funds has already begun for an initial segment of the recipient population.

Dates for Remaining Social Security Payments This Month

The first phase of this distribution, corresponding to the second Wednesday of the month (January 14th), has been completed. This disbursement was intended for individuals whose birthdate falls between the first and tenth of any month. As of today, these funds have presumably been transferred.

The remaining payments are scheduled for the next two dates. The third Wednesday, January 21, is for beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month. The fourth Wednesday, January 28, will complete the monthly cycle for those born between the 21st and 31st of any month. These two dates mark the next milestones in the disbursement schedule.

Estimated Social Security Amounts for Retirees

Each of these benefit payments incorporates the cost-of-living adjustment authorized for the current fiscal year. This increase, known by its acronym COLA, has been set at 2.8% for 2026. Applying this adjustment factor results in higher average payment amounts than those recorded during the previous year. The incorporation of COLA is an automatic process applied to benefit calculations.

The amounts of the checks distributed vary significantly depending on the individual’s retirement age. This age is commonly correlated with when Social Security benefits began to be collected, whether early at age 62, at full retirement age (approximately age 67), or later at age 70.

For those who began receiving benefits at age 62, the average monthly benefit is estimated at $1,415. This amount increases progressively with age at claiming. Those who retired at age 63 have an estimated average of $1,431, and at age 64, $1,487.

Waiting Longer Gives You Better Monthly Checks

Estimates for older retirement ages show the highest averages. A 66-year-old beneficiary would receive approximately $1,859, while a 67-year-old, commonly associated with full retirement age, would average $2,017. The highest average amounts are seen among those who postponed claiming until age 70, with a figure close to $2,248 per month.

For older retirees, average pensions remain stable. Those aged 71 and 72 average around $2,217 and $2,198, respectively. For those 73 and older, the average monthly pension ranges from $2,100 to $2,200. These estimates are based on data and analysis provided by the Social Security Administration and independent entities.

The overall average calculated for all retired workers during January 2026 is $2,071. In cases of elderly couples where both spouses receive Social Security benefits, the combined monthly average is $3,208.