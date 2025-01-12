While some States have already finished sending SNAP payments in January, others will continue for more than 2 weeks. Take for example Florida and Texas which have the deadline to pay Food Stamps on Jan. 28, 2025. As for the amounts, it will depend on your household size and on the reductions you get.

Some families have no earnings, savings, or resources. Thus, they may qualify for the full amount. While others may be receiving Social Security payments or working and this could make their SNAP amounts go down. A single person can receive up to $292, but if you are four, it could be up to $975. Families of 8 can receive up to $1,756. For your information, these amounts are for the 48 contiguous States and D.C.

SNAP payments left in January or coming in February

About 26 States have sent all SNAP payments to eligible recipients’ EBT cards. The rest has not finished yet. Check all the possible paydays in January and the new paydays for February.

Alabama: January 4-23

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: January 1-13

Arkansas: January 4-13

California: February 1-10

Colorado: February 1-10

Connecticut: February 1-3

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Hawaii: February 3-5

Idaho: February 1-10

Illinois: February 1-10

Indiana: January 5-23

Iowa: February 1-10

Kansas: February 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

Montana: February 2-6

Nebraska: February 1-5

Nevada: February 1-10

New Hampshire: February 5

New Jersey: February 1-5

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: February 1-9

North Carolina: January 3-21

North Dakota: February 1

Ohio: January 2-20

Oklahoma: February 1-10

Oregon: February 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days in February

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1-10

South Dakota: February 10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 15

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: February 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Wyoming: February 1-4

Guam: February 1-10

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: February 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1

Who can apply for SNAP benefits in January 2025?

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. This Federal program gets funds from the USDA. The Food and Nutrition Service is in charge of this program.

Although it is a federally funded program, States can deal with applications and administer payments. It used to be known as the Food Stamps program and it helps low-income Americans fight food insecurity and eat nutritious food.

Therefore, if you are in this situation or you know a relative, neighbor, or acquaintance who needs food support, you can help them apply or apply yourself. Do it as soon as possible since it can take up to a month to receive the approval.