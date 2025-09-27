For the 8.1 million Americans relying on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), October 2025 brings new, fresh payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays: October 8, 15, and 22. These dates, set by the Social Security Administration (SSA) since 1997, distribute benefits based on birthdates—days 1-10 get paid on the 8th, 11-20 on the 15th, and 21-31 on the 22nd.

This schedule is designed by the SSA to deliver, on time, and avoiding clogging in their systems, for disabled workers, survivors, and dependents, totaling $150 billion annually. With the 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) announcement due October 10, beneficiaries are also eyeing how payments will shift next year.

Upcoming SSDI disability dates in October

SSDI payments for October 2025 will be distributed on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays: October 8, 15, and 22. Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive funds on October 8, which marks the start of the month’s calendar for this category of beneficiaries.

Those born between the 11th and 20th will get their SSDI benefits on October 15. Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st will receive payments on October 22, the last SSDI disbursement before the 2026 COLA announcement on October 10.

Current SSDI Maximums (Through December 2025)

As of 2025, following the 2.5% COLA applied in January, the maximum SSDI benefit for an individual is $4,018 per month. This applies to high earners with 35 years of contributions at the maximum taxable earnings level ($168,600 in 2025).

Couples where both receive SSDI can get up to $6,027 combined, while families with eligible children may receive an additional $1,005 per child, subject to a family maximum cap.

The average SSDI payment, however, is $1,539 monthly, barely above the federal poverty line. These amounts exclude deductions like Medicare Part B premiums ($174.70 in 2025), which reduce net income for 80% of recipients.

Exceeding $1,550 in monthly earnings risks triggering eligibility reviews, a concern for those testing part-time work under SSA’s work incentive rules.

Projected 2026 COLA and Maximums

The 2026 COLA, projected at 2.7% based on third-quarter 2025 Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners (CPI-W) data, will increase benefits starting January 2026. Analysts from The Senior Citizens League and AARP converge on this estimate, though some forecasts range from 2.6% to 2.8% depending on final inflation figures.

For the maximum SSDI benefit, a 2.7% COLA would raise the individual cap from $4,018 to approximately $4,126 monthly, adding $108. Couples could see their combined maximum rise to $6,190, and per-child payments would increase to about $1,032.

The average recipient’s payment would climb from $1,539 to roughly $1,581, a $42 monthly boost. However, rising Medicare Part B premiums, projected at $185 in 2026, could offset up to 20% of this gain, leaving a net increase of about $30 for many.