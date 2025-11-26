The November Social Security payment for beneficiaries with birthdates between the 21st and 31st of the month was made on Wednesday, November 26. This payment is the third and final scheduled distribution for that month, completing the income cycle for most recipients.

Previous payments were made on two separate dates: November 12 for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month, and November 19 for those with birthdays between the 11th and 20th. This birthdate-based schedule is the standard mechanism for distributing funds, used for decades now by the SSA.

New Social Security Payments: December Schedule

The Social Security Administration sends payments directly to the bank accounts registered by beneficiaries or, in exceptional cases, by postal check. This system aims to ensure the timely receipt of funds. The disbursement sequence repeats each month, guaranteeing a steady flow of income for retirees, people with disabilities, and recipients of survivor benefits.

The established schedule will remain in place for December 2025. The first payment date in December will be Wednesday the 10th, for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th.

The second payment will be made on Wednesday the 17th for those born between the 11th and 20th. The final payment for the month, and the year, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 24th, for those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

Exceptions to the General SSA Calendar

It should be noted that there are exceptions to this general schedule. Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security payments before May 1997 are not subject to this distribution based on birthdates. For this group, payments are issued on a single date, typically the third day of each month. Another variation applies to those who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Coordination between Social Security and SSI may alter payment dates, although for most beneficiaries, the schedule based on birthdate is the standard operating procedure. The Social Security Administration updates and communicates these dates annually through its official channels to avoid confusion.

The cost-of-living adjustment for 2026

An integral component of these payments is the Cost of Living Adjustment, known by its acronym COLA. This mechanism aims to preserve the purchasing power of benefits against inflation. For 2026, the Social Security Administration has determined a 2.8% increase in payment amounts, which will take effect in January of that year.

The COLA is calculated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W). The 2.8% increase for 2026 represents a slight acceleration compared to the 2.5% adjustment applied in 2025. This change reflects variations in consumer prices measured during the last quarter of the fiscal year. The adjustment is applied automatically to the approximately 71 million beneficiaries.

The official announcement of the COLA percentage is made during the month of October each year, prior to its implementation in January. The determination is based on official data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This process aims to ensure transparency and objectivity in the adjustment of benefits received by millions of people.

How Much Will Benefits Increase?

The 2.8% increase in the COLA will result in a tangible increase in the net amount received each month. To put this in perspective, a beneficiary who received an average payment of $1,920 per month during 2025 will experience an increase of approximately $54 in their benefit starting in January 2026. This adjustment will impact around 75 million people who receive Social Security and SSI.