Some Americans may have filed their 2024 tax return in May. Therefore, the IRS may issue their tax refunds, if they qualify for one, within 21 days. It is possible for some taxpayers to file after April 15, 2025, without a penalty or interest because of tax relief. After a natural disaster, the victims of these terrible events may get a new deadline for filing or making some payments.

Hence, if you file your 2024 tax return on May 28, you may receive your tax refund by June 18. Of course, it could arrive within 21 days or even faster, but it could sometimes arrive after this estimate because of errors or a lack of information. For example, if the IRS needs to review your return to check something, it may take longer than you expected. Apart from these refunds, some eligible citizens in Alaska may collect their PFD payment on June 18, 2025, too.

IRS estimated dates to get refund payments

Those taxpayers who have filed a 2024 tax return that is accurate, complete, filed electronically, and a direct deposit was requested, may get their money within 21 days or less.

Possible IRS payment due on June 14: return submitted on May 24

Possible payment due on June 15: return submitted on May 25

Possible payment due on June 16: return submitted on May 26

Possible payment due on June 17: return submitted on May 27

Possible payment due on June 18: return submitted on May 28

Possible payment due on June 19: return submitted on May 29

Possible payment due on June 20: return submitted on May 30

Possible IRS payment due on June 21: return submitted on May 31

IRS refunds on June 18, like PFD payments

If you filed your tax return on May 28, your tax refund may be deposited on June 18, 2025. This could also be the payday for some eligible recipients of the Permanent Fund Dividend payment.

It is popularly known as PFD, and it is possible to apply for it every year from January 1 through March 31. The amount you can receive from the PFD is completely different each year.

This year, the average refund and direct deposits are higher than PFD payments, unveiled the IRS statistics. While the average refund is $2,939 as of May 9, 2025, the 2024 PFD payment can give eligible recipients $1,702.

To know if you get the June 18 PFD payment, check the status on June 11, hopefully, it says “Eligible-Not Paid” if you receive it on the 18th. Use the “Where’s my refund?” tool to see the status of your refund.