Retirees can receive Social Security payments of up to $4,018 if they have filed at Full Retirement Age in 2025. To achieve this large payment, you must have earned a great deal of money as a worker for many years. If you had jobs not covered by SSA, even if they were well-paid, you would not qualify.

In February, there are just 3 payment dates for retirees on Social Security. All of them offer the possibility to receive up to $4,018 if you applied for retirement benefits at Full Retirement Age. The payment dates to take into account are: February 12, February 19, and February 26.

Social Security requirements to get $4,018 in February 2025

It is important to highlight that retired workers must meet all these conditions, or else, they will see this maximum amount at Full Retirement Age reduced. Check the full list of conditions below:

file at Full Retirement Age*

have jobs that pay payroll taxes to Social Security

work for 35 years

earn the taxable maximum for all those years

*When it comes to Full Retirement Age, it will depend on the year you were born. For example, if you were born in 1960 or later, your normal retirement age is 67.

Requirements to get Social Security on Feb. 12, 19 or 26

If you received benefits after April 30, 1997, and you are not a Supplemental Security Income recipient, Social Security checks will be due on one of these three paydays.

The thing is the Administration will deliver payments depending on your birth date. For example, to get the payment on the 19th, your birthday must fall from 11-20.

Those retirees whose birthday is from 21-31 will get the last Social Security payment on the 26th. The next one will be for those whose birth date is from the 1-10 on February 12. These paydays can be for all sort of payment amounts, so there could be checks worth an average of $1,976 or up to $5,108 for those who filed at 70.